STACKT announces the 2022 edition of Holiday Hills

A six-week festival that includes the highly anticipated return of Crokicurl in the newly launched Fun Zone, plus some brand-new festive activities to explore.

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - STACKT, winner of Fast Company's Innovation by Design Award in 2021 , is announcing the return of Toronto's annual winter festival, Holiday Hills. Holiday Hills boasts a show-stopping winter wonderland where guests can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit with a roster of cozy, fun, and festive experiences. From November 18th - December 31st, Holiday Hills will take over STACKT MARKET, spanning across a city block in Toronto with small business holiday shopping, immersive photo installations, eye-catching holiday ambiance, unique hospitality concepts, community-led events, workshops, and weekly family-friendly activities.

"We're bringing Holiday Hills back bigger than ever this year," says Jessica Lynch, vice president of strategy and development. "This is a festive experience that you won't get anywhere else in the province. We're aiming to offer all-encompassing programming that supports our local businesses and highlights the community of Toronto for all those visiting or staying in the city for the holidays."

New for 2022, the Holiday Hills Fun Zone will be taking over the entire West end of the property with a massive Ferris wheel with unbeatable views of the iconic CN Tower. It will also be home to the one-of-a-kind 40 x 40 ft. Crokicurl ice rink where 2 to 24 players can join in on the fun. Guests can book a 45-minute rink booking by purchasing tickets starting on November 1st. The Fun Zone will also be packed with winter activities, including a weekly music series in the Blue Moon Brewery curated by School Night , a platform for emerging local musicians and talent. More information about these experiences will be available both online and on-site in the Holiday Hills info booth, in collaboration with Destination Toronto .

"This is a beautiful time of year and an inspiring moment for our city," says Lynch. "This is the first time since 2019 that we've been able to gather and celebrate the festive season together. We're creating something special for Toronto and we are excited for everyone to experience the Holiday Hills magic."

The six-week festival will be programmed with exciting events and immersive experiences every day. Holiday Hills will mark the launch of Unbounded Well, Toronto's first outdoor wellness playground complete with saunas, cold plunges, and breathwork classes presented by Unbounded . In addition, it will host a free festive workshop series presented by BMO , exclusive restaurant concepts and heated patio menus, community-led comedy and trivia nights, weekly holiday vendor market series showcasing local and small businesses presented by Duuo, and an exclusive event with a pop-up tree market in the Community Lane.

For those who prefer to stay cozy, Holiday Hills will introduce two brand new indoor experiences to get social. Studio Chateau is a retro-inspired, tinsel lover's dream, complete with warm holiday cocktails and delicious eats with a unique interior environment that highlights a fun spin to the season. Guests can enjoy an exclusive holiday menu from Ocaso Tacos . For whiskey lovers, Holiday Hills will welcome a hidden whiskey bar nestled inside a traditional yurt. Escape the concrete jungle and step inside a mesmerizing speakeasy serving up delicious cocktails and whiskey tastings.

Holiday Hills will bring several immersive holiday installations for guests to enjoy a perfectly curated photo moment. Take in the sprawling Disco Mistletoe installation in partnership with Monos , pose your dog in Bark Yard's Puppy Sleigh photo installation, sip your holiday drinks in a dizzying inflatable Santa Village, or write your wish for safe keeping on the Wish Wall. Guests can explore a unique holiday shopping experience designed within 26 shipping containers within the STACKT marketplace, featuring a curated selection of small businesses and rotating holiday pop-ups, including Style Canada .

STACKT has taken unused land and transformed it into an experience of curated discovery. Designed entirely out of shipping containers, at STACKT you'll engage in over 100,000 square feet of ever-evolving experiences. The stackt ecosystem features a mix of local and international retailers, a brewery, unique service providers, start-up incubators, innovative culinary adventures, and is anchored by a strong mandate to support local art, music, social enterprise, and cultural communities. STACKT will feed your curiosity and expand your thinking. https://stacktmarket.com

