stackt announces a new 12,000-square foot community-driven project

Located on the North side of stackt market, the updated Community Lane will be divided into three separate sections of enhanced public space. Right off Bathurst, the Pocket Park is a vibrant pop-up green space with local art, community gardens, and public seating. The Play Zone features a 3,500-square-foot creative space that includes a community basketball court, public spectator seating, and a radio station broadcasting live segments supporting local talent. The western side of the Community Lane is transforming into a 4,800 square-foot off-leash dog area where guests can sip on a beverage while dogs play.

"The Community Lane project exemplifies stackt's vision to reimagine under-utilized land by bringing the community together through creative placemaking and enhancing their stay with innovative programming", says Jessica Lynch, vice president of strategy and development. "The space has been designed to reflect the community's need for public space, and offer elements that speak to a wide range of offerings that don't always require the guests to pay to enjoy."

The Pocket Park greets guests as they enter from Bathurst with sprawling green space and public seating, accompanied by a community pollinator garden by Bowery Project and a collection of murals painted by local artist, Julia Mercanti. The space invites community members to come together and celebrate art and connection.

The Play Zone offers space to get active and have fun. It features a basketball court with spectator seating, welcoming the public to watch or play. The Play Zone is also home to ISO Radio, a local radio station that runs live broadcasts daily.

Bark Yard, an off-leash dog area, will soft-open its gates on June 29, 2022 and feature a bar where pet parents can quench their thirst while their dogs can roam freely. A dreamland for pet owners and pet lovers alike, it promises to provide an elevated experience for all to come together to meet fellow neighbours, see a unique destination and attend a wide range of weekly events.

"stackt is more than a market," says stackt's founder, Matt Rubinoff. "With this project, we're showing our commitment to adding meaningful points of connection within our neighbourhood, and creating space that connects community, commerce, and culture."

The Community Lane will be home to ongoing programming:

Bark Yard soft launch party on June 29, 2022 , with live acoustic music and tasty treats.

BACKYARD festival series on July 16, 2022 , August 20, 2022 , and September 17, 2022 .

Brews + Chews bi-weekly dog meet-up returning for the summer season on July 13, 2022 .

stackt will be working with community partners and brands throughout the entire year to program special events. The inaugural brand partner will be Dyson, popping up in the Community Lane throughout the month of July to offer special giveaways with much more to come.

Open Tuesday-Sunday from 9AM-11PM all year round.

ABOUT stackt

stackt has taken unused land and transformed it into an experience of curated discovery. Designed entirely out of shipping containers, at stackt you'll engage in over 100,000 square feet of ever-evolving experiences. The stackt ecosystem features a mix of local and international retailers, a brewery, unique service providers, start-up incubators, and innovative culinary adventures, and is anchored by a strong mandate to support local art, music, social enterprise, and cultural communities. stackt will feed your curiosity and expand your thinking. https://stacktmarket.com/

