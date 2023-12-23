STACKED PANCAKE HOUSE MARKS RECORD GROWTH, CELEBRATES 60+ STORES ACROSS CANADA

BARRIE, ON, Dec. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House proudly announces a milestone achievement with the opening of 60+ stores nationwide, solidifying its position as the fastest-growing breakfast chain in Canada.

Celebrating Success: 60+ Stores and Counting

Stacked proudly reflects on its unparalleled success in 2023. Boasting a remarkable milestone of 60+ stores and claiming the title of the fastest-growing breakfast chain in Canada. The Canadian franchise stands as a shining beacon of achievement in the culinary landscape. This success, however, is not merely a testament to the brand's unique brunch offerings and inviting ambiance but is deeply rooted in the commitment to both its customers and dedicated franchise partners. As the year draws to a close, Stacked Pancake House expresses sincere gratitude to its franchise partners, recognizing that this milestone could not have been reached without the passion and collaboration of every individual involved in the journey.

Manish Mehra, Director at Stacked says "2023 has been a milestone year for Stacked Pancake House, and I am thrilled to share our successes and growth with our franchise partners. Our commitment to providing a warm, inviting atmosphere and serving quality food at a value price point has resonated with customers across the nation."

Alex Shaw, Director of Operations at Stacked, expresses gratitude, "We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone of 60+ stores across Canada. It's a testament to the love and loyalty of our customers & franchisees. Being recognized as the fastest-growing breakfast chain in Canada is a remarkable achievement that speaks volumes about our brand, our values, and our commitment to delivering exceptional quality."

The Future for Stacked:

Looking ahead, Stacked has ambitious plans for the upcoming year. The brand aims to add an additional 54 locations expanding its footprint to bring the Stacked experience to even more communities across Canada. This growth reflects the increasing demand for Stacked's unique menu, quality service, and commitment to affordability.

