Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House Raises Over $100,000 in 3rd Annual Make Happy Tummies™ Campaign

BARRIE, ON, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is proud to announce the successful completion of its 3rd annual Make Happy Tummies™ campaign, which ran throughout September in support of breakfast programs across Canada.

Thanks to the generosity of guests, franchisees, and corporate partners, Stacked sold 51,493 Signature Stacks -- raising a total of $110,486 for The Grocery Foundation's Make Happy Tummies initiative.

The Stacked team joins students on-site to make and share breakfast, celebrating the Make Happy Tummies campaign in action. (CNW Group/Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House) A young student beams while holding a stack of pancakes during a Make Happy Tummies school visit — a morning of good food, laughter, and community. (CNW Group/Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House)

Funds raised will go directly to Student Nutrition Ontario and the Breakfast Club of Canada, helping to ensure that thousands of children start their day with a nutritious meal in communities served by Stacked locations nationwide.

"Every pancake served represents a real impact in our communities," says Danica Brett, Director of Marketing at Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House. "We're incredibly proud of our guests and franchise partners who continue to show up year after year to help make a difference for Canadian kids."

This year's campaign nearly doubled the number of participating locations compared to 2024, with additional support from valued vendor partners Hellmann's and McCain's, as well as a corporate matching program that helped push the total past the $100,000 milestone.

"We believe that no child should start their school day hungry," Brett adds. "Together with our partners and guests, we're helping create happier mornings and stronger communities across Canada."

The Make Happy Tummies™ campaign continues to serve as a cornerstone of Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House's commitment to social responsibility, community connection, and giving back through meaningful local actions.

About Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House

Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is a Canadian-owned breakfast restaurant franchise dedicated to providing quality food, exceptional service, and community impact.

About Make Happy Tummies™

Make Happy Tummies™, powered by The Grocery Foundation, unites community partners to fundraise for local breakfast programs. 100% of donations go directly to programs managed by Student Nutrition Ontario and Breakfast Club of Canada.

