STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40
Ontario Securities Commission
May 27, 2022, 17:23 ET
TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on May 30, 2022 will not proceed as scheduled.
The hearing on the merits will continue on June 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
