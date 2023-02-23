STA Brands Sponsor the 50th Canadian International AutoShow

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Sailun Tire Americas (STA) is proud to be a sponsor of the 50th Canadian International AutoShow. Rovelo is the official tire of the AutoShow with a presence throughout the entire North and South conference halls. In addition to Rovelo, STA is proud to share that ERANGE EV is the official tire of Electric City, the electric vehicle hall. Inside the Electric City, consumers will find an ERANGE booth and display showcasing the features and benefits of ERANGE EV for EV consumers. Additionally, members of the STA team will be speaking at the Innovation Stage within Electric City all week to help consumers understand what makes EV tires like ERANGE such a great product for EV drivers.

ERANGE EV Logo (CNW Group/Sailun Tire Americas)

To celebrate the return of the Canadian International AutoShow, we're giving away one (1) set of ERANGE EV & Hybrid specific tires for FREE. Entering is easy – Simply complete the form linked below and you'll be automatically entered into our random draw for your chance to drive away with Canada's best EV and Hybrid vehicle tires.

https://erangetires.com/contest/

"STA is proud to be the tire sponsor of the 50th Canadian International AutoShow. The AutoShow is a great place for automotive enthusiasts of all ages to come together and check out all the new, exciting vehicles and automotive products in the market today. Our Rovelo brand is known for manufacturing high-quality tires that bring great value to everyday drivers, so it made sense to showcase that to the hundreds of thousands of people that will attend the show this year. Additionally, ERANGE EV is a game changer for the EV industry, so it was a no brainer to showcase that to EV enthusiasts inside Electric City," says Mark Pereira, Director of Marketing at Sailun Tire Americas.

About Sailun

Sailun Tire is a leading global tire manufacturer and top provider of quality products every driver can count on – ranked 15th largest tire company globally, selling over 70 million tires annually in over 135 countries worldwide. Sailun engineers, designs, manufactures and supports a full lineup of surprisingly affordable tires in a wide range of popular passenger and commercial vehicle tire applications.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest open February 17, 2023 to February 26, 2023 to legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. One prize available: one set of ERANGE EV passenger vehicle tires (approx. value $800 to $2000 depending on size of tires selected by winner) or equivalent substitution of Sailun brand tires.

