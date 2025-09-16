St. Thomas, Ontario's Lake Margaret wins OSSGA's prestigious Bronze Plaque Award

Lake Margaret stands as a shining example of aggregate site rehabilitation

ST. THOMAS, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (OSSGA) is proud to announce Lake Margaret in St. Thomas, Ontario, as the recipient of the 2025 Bronze Plaque Award — OSSGA's highest honour for environmental rehabilitation.

Presented this morning at a ceremony at Jim Waite Park in St. Thomas, the award recognizes Lake Margaret as a model of excellence in transforming a former aggregate site into a vibrant, community-centred natural space.

Once a gravel pit, the remarkable rehabilitation of Lake Margaret resulted in a new outdoor space used by the entire community, this includes the development of new homes by Doug Tarry Homes.

"Lake Margaret is a shining example of what happens when community and environment are prioritized," said Mike McSweeney, executive director of OSSGA. "This site was rehabilitated not just with ecological goals in mind, but with people in mind. It reflects the values of the community it serves and stands as a legacy of collaboration and care."

The Bronze Plaque Award celebrates outstanding efforts in aggregate site rehabilitation, with a focus on environmental stewardship, community engagement and long-term sustainability.

St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston also praised the project's impact: "For the City of St. Thomas, Lake Margaret is more than a restored landscape — it's a shared space for walking, cycling, paddling, fishing, birdwatching and more. It's also testament to what can be achieved when industry and community work hand in hand."

Lake Margaret now serves as a beloved destination for residents and visitors alike, demonstrating how responsible aggregate practices can leave lasting, positive legacies.

About the Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association

The Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (OSSGA) is a non-profit industry association representing more than 280 sand, gravel and crushed stone producers and suppliers of valuable industry products and services. Collectively, our members supply the majority of the approximately 164 million tonnes of aggregate consumed annually in the province to build and maintain Ontario's infrastructure needs. OSSGA works in partnership with government and the public to promote a safe and competitive aggregate industry contributing to the creation of strong communities in the province.

