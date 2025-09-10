Ontario cannot afford local barriers to aggregate supply says the Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association

The Reform Gravel Mining Coalition is wrong when it comes to aggregate in Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Reform Gravel Mining Coalition's recent article on the Muskoka aggregate appeal doesn't just get the facts wrong — it risks misleading Ontarians about something far bigger: the foundation of how we build our homes, roads, hospitals and communities.

Ontario's future quite literally rests on stone, sand and gravel. These aren't abstract resources; they are the roads our kids take to school, the hospitals we turn to in emergencies and the homes our families hope to afford. Without reliable access to close-to-market aggregate, these projects become slower, more expensive and sometimes impossible to deliver.

Yes, Ontario has abundant resources underground. But not all deposits are equal — and not all are accessible. Provincial policy recognizes this and requires that known mineral resource areas be protected for long-term use. Yet even when the science is clear, approvals can take a decade or more. Adding arbitrary barriers — like a blanket two-kilometre setback from every water body in Muskoka — makes a difficult situation impossible. If every municipality followed Muskoka's lead, Ontario's supply chain would collapse.

The reality is stark: licensed reserves are shrinking faster than they are replaced. Forcing projects farther from market means higher costs, heavier truck traffic and greater greenhouse gas emissions. That's not protecting the environment or communities — that's undermining them.

And let's be clear: Ontario's aggregate industry is one of the most heavily regulated in the world, governed by more than 25 pieces of legislation. Pits and quarries operate safely, cleanly and responsibly. There is no credible evidence that they harm communities or the treasured waterfronts of Muskoka Lakes. What there is evidence of is this: without local supply, taxpayers pay more, projects stall and emissions rise.

The stakes could not be higher. Restrictive policies like Muskoka's will:

Drive up the cost of housing and infrastructure

Drain local economies of investment and jobs

Leave taxpayers footing higher bills for roads and maintenance

This is why aggregate is recognized as a matter of provincial interest. It is not optional. It is essential.

Disagreements like this are exactly why the Ontario Land Tribunal exists — to settle disputes based on evidence, not politics or rhetoric. If municipalities can both pass restrictive policies and block the Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association from defending the facts before the tribunal, then we are not only facing an aggregate supply crisis, but also a crisis of fairness and democracy.

Ontario deserves better. Ontarians deserve the truth. And most of all, Ontarians deserve a future where housing is attainable, infrastructure is reliable and our economy remains strong — a future that cannot exist without access to the very resources that build it.

About the Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association

The Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (OSSGA) is a non-profit industry association representing more than 280 sand, gravel and crushed stone producers and suppliers of valuable industry products and services. Collectively, our members supply the majority of the approximately 164 million tonnes of aggregate consumed annually in the province to build and maintain Ontario's infrastructure needs. OSSGA works in partnership with government and the public to promote a safe and competitive aggregate industry contributing to the creation of strong communities in the province.

SOURCE Ontario Stone Sand & Gravel Association

For media inquiries: Andres F. Ibarguen, Senior Manager, Communications, (647) 532-2593, [email protected]