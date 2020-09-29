ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Establishing Itself as the Leading Carrier-neutral Data Centre Provider in Singapore

"STT GDC has maintained a strong focus on selected customer segments and aligned its value proposition to create customer value. Continued investments in Singapore, energy efficiency initiatives, and the use of emerging technologies for improved security have helped it stand out in an intensely competitive data centre market," said Nishchal Khorana, senior director, ICT practice, Frost & Sullivan. "Its clear regional growth strategy is expected to further bolster its competitive advantage."

STT GDC has demonstrated a strong focus on sustainability by driving programs across energy efficiency and environmental certifications. The service provider has achieved significant success in PUE levels and energy benchmarks and standards.

STT GDC has also demonstrated a strong understanding of the need to address customer security concerns by integrating additional security measures as part of data centre design. These measures include X-ray scanning, metal detection, and armed guards in select sites. In addition, Threat, Vulnerability and Risk Assessment (TVRA) and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance / certification strengthen the value proposition for certain customer segments.

"Its multi-geography footprint and a focus on continual improvements across operational procedures, design standards, and best practices have positioned it for continued growth in the highly challenging market," noted Khorana.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organisation that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognises a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres is a fast-growing data centre provider headquartered in Singapore. With a global platform of data centres in the world's major business markets of over 110 facilities across Singapore, China, India, Thailand and the UK, STT GDC offers a full suite of best-in-class, highly scalable and flexible data centre solutions, connectivity and support services that best meet customers' current and future colocation needs.

For more details, please visit sttelemediagdc.com.

