St Patrick's Day Party hopes to raise $40,000 for hungry Torontonians

The event has a significant impact on the downtown community as The Lucky Ball has raised over one-third of FYFB's annual operating costs and is integral to the success of the food bank. Since 2013, the event has raised over $170,000, with 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales going directly to the volunteer-run organization.

"The Lucky Ball is an amazing St. Patrick's Day party that is critical in helping FYFB feed over 1,000 of our downtown neighbours living in poverty every month in Toronto. Thank you, Torontonians, for your continued support to FYFB!" Julie LeJeune, Co-Chair, Fort York Food Bank Board of Directors

WHEN:

Thursday March 5, 2020

7:00 pm – midnight

WHERE:

2nd Floor Events

461 King St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1K4

Tickets are $100.00 and can be purchased at Luckyball.ca . Dress to impress.

Fort York Food Bank (an agency of the Daily Bread Food Bank and Second Harvest), located at College Street and Bathurst Street, is a multi-service agency reconnecting people with our community. 95% of every donation to FYFB goes directly to programs that provide an integrated set of services assisting clients in a holistic manner. In a given month, FYFB helps approximately 1,200 of the most vulnerable members of our community; FYFB clients survive on an average of $3 a day after housing costs.

For further information: Julie LeJeune, Co-Chair, Fort York Food Bank Board of Directors, [email protected], 416-301-2393