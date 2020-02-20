St Patrick's Day Party hopes to raise $40,000 for hungry Torontonians
Feb 20, 2020, 13:51 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The directors of one of Toronto's largest food banks, the Fort York Food Bank ("FYFB") announced that the 8th annual Lucky Ball will take place on March 5, 2020. The Lucky Ball has gained a reputation as a can't-miss St. Patrick's Day event, attracting several hundred partygoers each year. The 8th annual event will feature Big Smoke Brass Band, DJ Carl Allen, an open bar with specialty cocktails, and a silent auction.
The event has a significant impact on the downtown community as The Lucky Ball has raised over one-third of FYFB's annual operating costs and is integral to the success of the food bank. Since 2013, the event has raised over $170,000, with 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales going directly to the volunteer-run organization.
"The Lucky Ball is an amazing St. Patrick's Day party that is critical in helping FYFB feed over 1,000 of our downtown neighbours living in poverty every month in Toronto. Thank you, Torontonians, for your continued support to FYFB!" Julie LeJeune, Co-Chair, Fort York Food Bank Board of Directors
WHEN:
Thursday March 5, 2020
7:00 pm – midnight
WHERE:
2nd Floor Events
461 King St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1K4
Tickets are $100.00 and can be purchased at Luckyball.ca. Dress to impress.
Fort York Food Bank (an agency of the Daily Bread Food Bank and Second Harvest), located at College Street and Bathurst Street, is a multi-service agency reconnecting people with our community. 95% of every donation to FYFB goes directly to programs that provide an integrated set of services assisting clients in a holistic manner. In a given month, FYFB helps approximately 1,200 of the most vulnerable members of our community; FYFB clients survive on an average of $3 a day after housing costs.
For further information: Julie LeJeune, Co-Chair, Fort York Food Bank Board of Directors, [email protected], 416-301-2393
