St. Michael's Foundation launches $1-billion campaign to reinvent Canada's patient care experience

While the results revealed the majority (76 per cent) of Canadians are satisfied with the health care they receive, less than half say they feel safe and only four in 10 say they feel comfortable during their health-care experiences. These results are worse for those Canadians experiencing marginalization. Nearly two thirds of those who identify as BIPOC, those belonging to the LGBTQ2+ community and those living with a disability report they do not feel safe, listened to, respected, or confident in their health care-experiences. When asked what would have the most positive impact, the following rose to the top of the list: receiving the best treatment for the condition in question, being able to see a specialist faster, reasonable ER and appointment wait times, and health-care providers who actively listen.

"Every Canadian deserves a health-care experience where patients and their loved ones feel comforted when they're at their most vulnerable, connected to the team who cares for them, and confident in their treatment – no matter who they are or where they come from," says Dr. Tim Rutledge, President and CEO of Unity Health Toronto. "Today, with the official launch of HUMANCARE, we celebrate a major step in our journey to reinvent the patient experience."

HUMANCARE will dismantle barriers to access to care, shorten wait times and ensure that treatment decisions are made in partnership with patients and their loved ones. As one of Canada's leading research hospitals, St. Michael's will propel discovery and innovation through a world-first Care Experience Institute with 11 specialty centres that focus research, education and programs in all facets of the health-care experience, all while harnessing the power of AI and advanced analytics.

"HUMANCARE is more than a campaign. It's a $1-billion movement to create – alongside our patients and their families – a global framework and standard for the patient experience that doesn't yet exist. With the support of our donors, St. Michael's Foundation will stop at nothing to champion this change," says Lili Litwin, President, St. Michael's Foundation.

*St. Michael's Foundation engaged Leger Canada to conduct an online, national, survey of 1,926 Canadians 18+ to deepen its understanding of the national health-care experience (oversampled Indigenous Peoples, racialized people, gender-diverse Canadians, disabled Canadians, and Canadians who use substances) between July 20 and August 5, 2021.

**These issues are not specific to one hospital or the 'system' in particular, they are representative of the Canadian health-care experience as a whole. In fact, no specific hospitals were mentioned in the survey.

St. Michael's Hospital is a global powerhouse in research and patient care.

