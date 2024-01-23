St. Mary's University receives $90,000 Bell Let's Talk Post-Secondary Fund grant

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - St. Mary's University is thrilled to announce it is a recipient of a $90,000 grant from the Bell Let's Talk Post-Secondary Fund.

Receiving the Bell Let's Talk Post-Secondary Fund is a testament to St. Mary's University's commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive campus environment. This funding will play a pivotal role in expanding mental health resources, implementing educational programs, and enhancing support services for students.

"Bell Let's Talk is pleased to provide a $90,000 Post-Secondary Fund grant to St. Mary's University to support increasing mental health resources for students. The Bell Let's Talk Post-Secondary Fund has supported many initiatives such as this that are improving student mental health and wellness across Canada," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk.

Representatives from Bell will join Dr. Sinda K. Vanderpool, President of St. Mary's University, and other distinguished guests for the cheque presentation, emphasizing the collaborative efforts in promoting mental health initiatives.

Dr. Vanderpool expressed gratitude for the recognition and support, stating, "This is a celebratory moment for our community. We are honoured to be selected as a recipient of a grant from the Bell Let's Talk Post-Secondary Fund. Holistic care for students is the bedrock of the education we provide. Fostering strong mental health for our students is a priority at St. Mary's. This funding will allow us to further break down stigmas that can prevent students from accessing services to help them achieve their academic goals and flourish. This grant will further enhance our efforts to foster thriving in mind, body, and spirit on our campus."

The cheque presentation will take place in the Classroom Building on the St. Mary's University campus at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24. Media representatives, faculty, students, and members of the community are invited to attend this landmark occasion, showcasing the collaborative commitment to mental health advocacy.

About St. Mary's University :

St. Mary's University is an innovative teaching and research university that provides affordable, accredited and highly valued degrees in the Liberal Arts, Sciences and Education located on a historic site in Calgary, Alberta. Firmly rooted in the Catholic intellectual tradition, the students at St. Mary's are inspired to combine academics with a passionate commitment to ethics, service, social justice and respect for diversity of opinion and belief.

About Bell Let's Talk:

Bell Let's Talk promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

