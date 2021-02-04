St. Lawrence Market, Delivered: New Inabuggy Partnership Offers Fast and Convenient Delivery From World-Famous Toronto Market

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's leading on-demand grocery delivery service Inabuggy announced today its partnership with the historical St. Lawrence Market to enable customers to shop one of the world's great markets from home.

The partnership with the renowned Toronto landmark offers consumers access to the freshness and variety of produce, meats, fish, grains, baked goods and dairy products that the Market is known for, in as little as one hour.

"We are inspired by the passion that each St. Lawrence Market vendor has for food and their craft," said Julian Gleizer, CEO and Founder of Inabuggy. "We've partnered with St. Lawrence Market to give Torontonians convenient and reliable access to all the quality offerings from this world-renowned market, at home."

Customers can conveniently shop from Market merchants including over 25 specialty merchants all in one place through inabuggy.com and the Inabuggy app in minutes. Inabuggy's personal shoppers will handpick and pack orders to ensure the quality and freshness of the St. Lawrence Market are delivered to your doorstep in as little as one hour.

By bringing the St. Lawrence Market to Torontonians' doors, consumers are also able to shop directly from and support small family-owned and independent businesses during the pandemic.

"We are very excited to be working with Inabuggy to deliver St. Lawrence Market products to the homes of our customers," said Samantha Wiles, Supervisor, Marketing, Communications & Events, St. Lawrence Market. "This partnership not only allows the Market to better service Toronto residents but will also help support the small business owners of the Market."

Delivery is available Tuesday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout downtown Toronto. With no minimum order size, customers can shop from up to 10 vendors per order with a pick, pack and delivery fee of $19.99 for the first five vendors, and an additional fee of $2.99 for each additional vendor.

Across Canada, Inabuggy offers delivery of over 700,000 SKUs through its website and app from 50+ retail partners in 200+ regions servicing British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. Inabuggy has also partnered with CPG companies including Conagra Brands, Fruits From Chile, The Kraft Heinz Company, The Oppenheimer Group, SC Johnson.

About Inabuggy:

Since launching in 2015, Inabuggy has allowed Canadians to shop thousands of items online and via the Inabuggy app from their favourite grocery and specialty stores, and have everything delivered to their doorsteps in as little as one hour. Inabuggy's personal shoppers handpick, pack and deliver orders to ensure quality and freshness, and to fulfill special requests from customers about their items. Inabuggy delivers to British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, with more plans to expand in the coming months.

About St. Lawrence Market

St. Lawrence Market is a renowned international food market featuring 120 merchants, vendors and farmers, offering fresh produce, meats and specialty items. Serving Toronto residents and international visitors since 1803, the market is regularly recognized as one of Toronto's most popular destinations and was ranked the number one food market in the world by National Geographic. The St. Lawrence Market Complex consists of St. Lawrence Hall, the South Market and the North Market – the latter now in its temporary home at 125 The Esplanade.

