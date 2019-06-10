St. Lawrence Fluorspar Marine Shipping Terminal Project -Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) must decide whether a federal environmental assessment is required for the proposed St. Lawrence Fluorspar Marine Shipping Terminal Project , located in Mine Cove, Little Lawn Harbour, along the western border of the Town of St. Lawrence, Newfoundland and Labrador.

To help inform this decision, the Agency is seeking comments from the public and Indigenous groups on the project and its potential effects on the environment, as described in the summary of the project description .

As a next step, the Agency will post a decision on its website stating whether an environmental assessment is required. If one is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have three more opportunities to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.

All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by June 30, 2019 to:

St Lawrence Fluorspar Marine Shipping Terminal Project

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

301-10 Barters Hill

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador A1C 6M1

Telephone: 709-725-2725

Email: CEAA.Fluorspar.ACEE@canada.ca

