St. Lawrence Fluorspar Marine Shipping Terminal Project -Public Comments Invited Français
Jun 10, 2019, 12:15 ET
OTTAWA, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) must decide whether a federal environmental assessment is required for the proposed St. Lawrence Fluorspar Marine Shipping Terminal Project, located in Mine Cove, Little Lawn Harbour, along the western border of the Town of St. Lawrence, Newfoundland and Labrador.
To help inform this decision, the Agency is seeking comments from the public and Indigenous groups on the project and its potential effects on the environment, as described in the summary of the project description.
As a next step, the Agency will post a decision on its website stating whether an environmental assessment is required. If one is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have three more opportunities to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.
All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by June 30, 2019 to:
St Lawrence Fluorspar Marine Shipping Terminal Project
Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
301-10 Barters Hill
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador A1C 6M1
Telephone: 709-725-2725
Email: CEAA.Fluorspar.ACEE@canada.ca
Associated Links
- St Lawrence Fluorspar Marine Shipping Terminal Project (Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency)
- Basics of Environmental Assessment (Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency)
Follow us on Twitter: @CEAA_ACEE #FluorsparMarineShippingTerminal
SOURCE Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
For further information: Jaclyn Sauvé, Communications Advisor, Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, 343-998-4914, Jaclyn.Sauve@canada.ca
Share this article