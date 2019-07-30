St. Lawrence Fluorspar Marine Shipping Terminal Project - Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) has commenced a federal environmental assessment for the proposed St. Lawrence Fluorspar Marine Shipping Terminal Project , located in Mine Cove, Little Lawn Harbour, along the western border of the Town of St. Lawrence, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on which aspects of the environment may be affected by this project and what should be examined during the environmental assessment, as detailed in the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Guidelines . Comments received will be taken into consideration in finalizing the EIS Guidelines before issuing them to the proponent, Canada Fluorspar (NL) Inc.

This is the second of four opportunities for the public to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.

All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by August 29, 2019 to:

St. Lawrence Fluorspar Marine Shipping Terminal Project

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

301-10 Barters Hill

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador A1C 6M1

Telephone: 709-725-2740

Email: CEAA.Fluorspar.ACEE@canada.ca

