St. Lawrence Fluorspar Marine Shipping Terminal Project - Public Comments Invited Français
Jul 30, 2019, 14:18 ET
OTTAWA, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) has commenced a federal environmental assessment for the proposed St. Lawrence Fluorspar Marine Shipping Terminal Project, located in Mine Cove, Little Lawn Harbour, along the western border of the Town of St. Lawrence, Newfoundland and Labrador.
The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on which aspects of the environment may be affected by this project and what should be examined during the environmental assessment, as detailed in the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Guidelines. Comments received will be taken into consideration in finalizing the EIS Guidelines before issuing them to the proponent, Canada Fluorspar (NL) Inc.
This is the second of four opportunities for the public to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.
All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by August 29, 2019 to:
St. Lawrence Fluorspar Marine Shipping Terminal Project
Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
301-10 Barters Hill
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador A1C 6M1
Telephone: 709-725-2740
Email: CEAA.Fluorspar.ACEE@canada.ca
Associated Links
- St. Lawrence Fluorspar Marine Shipping Terminal Project (Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency)
- Basics of Environmental Assessment (Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency)
Follow us on Twitter: @CEAA_ACEE #FluorsparMarineShippingTerminal
SOURCE Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
For further information: Media Relations, Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, 343-549-3870, ceaa.media.acee@canada.ca
Share this article