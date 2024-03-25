St John Ambulance Council for Alberta Announces Strategic Partnership with BrightHR to Enhance Workplace Safety

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - St. John Ambulance Council for Alberta, a leading provider of First Aid and Emergency Response Training, proudly announces a strategic partnership with BrightHR, a distinguished leader in promoting workplace safety and wellbeing.

In tandem with BrightHR, we are delighted to join forces with a highly esteemed organization celebrated for its expertise in first aid and emergency response training. This exciting collaboration marks a notable milestone to significantly enhance our team's proficiency in responding effectively to health-related incidents within the workplace.

Since its launch in Canada in 2017, BrightHR has seen huge uptake and daily usage, with almost 7,000 Canadian businesses now using their transformative people management and health & safety tools globally.

90,000 Canadian employees are being managed using BrightHR software

Canadian companies have created almost 440,000 documents using our platform

St. John Ambulance Council for Alberta is confident that this strategic partnership will not only fortify our commitment to workplace safety, but also instill a culture of preparedness and resilience throughout our organization. We eagerly anticipate this collaboration's positive impact on our employees and the broader community.

BrightHR are experts in making day-to-day health & safety management easier for business owners, providing the best possible foundation for growth and success. In addition, they offer resources for mental health, work-life balance, and professional growth. St. John Ambulance Council for Alberta sees the investment in not only the public's health and happiness, but that of our employees, as foundational so they can reciprocate and provide the best care possible.

Mark McMinn, Director at BrightHR, says "Building a strong infrastructure is crucial in every workplace to ensure company operations run smoothly and safely from the start. Keeping track of and managing daily health & safety tasks, and real-time hazard and incident reporting, are integral to keeping any company safe.

"And for an extra layer of support, instant access to legally-required documents, such as risk assessments and policies, as well as round-the-clock health & safety advice helps workplaces stay on the ride side of the law, and more importantly—keep their people safe."

Rick Stewart, Vice President Operations at St. John Ambulance Council for Alberta, says "We're absolutely thrilled to partner with BrightHR, our dedicated teams are the heart and soul of our business, and their safety and wellbeing is a top priority for us. This partnership will enable us to provide even more comprehensive support, creating a safe, welcoming environment for everyone who walks through our doors."

St. John Ambulance Council for Alberta is a leading provider of First Aid and Emergency Response Training dedicated to equipping individuals and organizations with life-saving skills. With a rich history of over 125 years and a commitment to community well-being, St. John Ambulance Council for Alberta is at the forefront of promoting safety and preparedness.

