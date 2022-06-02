Jerry Rankin to retire after 9 years of service

OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - St. John Ambulance is pleased to announce that Martin Gangnier will be joining the organization as the new Chief Executive Officer for the National Office effective June 7, 2022.

Born and raised in Quebec City, Gangnier is a bilingual executive with over 15 years of experience leading national values-driven and service-oriented organizations in the charitable and not-for-profit sectors. He comes to St. John Ambulance from the Canadian Power & Sail Squadrons (CPS), the foremost educational boating organization in Canada who have districts and squadrons across the country.

Prior to leading CPS, Gangnier was a long-standing VP at Re:Sound, whose mandate is to collect and distribute royalties on behalf of music creators. He also served as Vice-Chair, then Chair of the Board for Art Starts, an award-winning charity that brings programs and services to underserved neighbourhoods as a vehicle to encourage social change and build healthier communities.

"I feel incredibly humbled and privileged to be joining such an impactful organization at this exciting time, and would like to thank the Priory Council and it's National Management Team for this opportunity," said Gangnier. "I look forward to furthering St. John Ambulance's mission while simultaneously elevating the presence and reach of its national office and councils."

The appointment of Gangnier follows a thorough recruitment process following the announcement that current CEO Jerry Rankin planned to retire. Rankin first joined the organization in 2013 as the Director of Finance and Corporate Services. He would also serve as the Chief Operating Officer before being appointed the CEO in June 2017.

"St. John Ambulance Canada has seen major positive changes and initiatives over the past several years, with new partnerships with all levels of government. All levels of the organization are under good and capable stewardship and in great shape to take on the future thanks to Jerry's leadership," said Alain Laurencelle, Chancellor for the Priory of Canada. "We are delighted that Martin has agreed to join our team, and to share his enthusiasm, experience, leadership skills, and personal and professional talents with St. John Ambulance Canada as we continue to work to make a real difference in the health and safety of Canadians."

