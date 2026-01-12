BOISBRIAND, QC, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - To kick off its 75th anniversary in grand style, St-Hubert is delivering on a promise made to its fans: the official arrival of the 75th Edition Zoo Meal, voted as the ultimate "little classic" during last spring's playful Poulectorale campaign.

Designed as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the political world, the Poulectorale invited Quebecers to cast their votes and choose between three original proposals, with only one making it to the menu. The options were: Projet Sauciété, which suggested drinking St-Hubert's famous BBQ sauce in juice format; L'Union mélangée, a mix of creamy and traditional coleslaw; and the Parti Rhinocéros-Giraffe-Lion, which proposed a Zoo Meal adapted for adults. It was this last option that won the public's favor.

A Surprise to Start the Year

Available in dining rooms since January 6 for a limited time, the 75th Edition Zoo Meal delighted St-Hubert fans right at the start of the year. Guests rediscovered the iconic little car in a revamped version for adults, now paired with an exclusive gourmet trailer featuring an extra serving of fries and chicken nuggets--enhancing the experience.

"For 75 years, St-Hubert has evolved to meet Quebecers' tastes, reinventing itself without ever losing its essence. To mark this anniversary, we chose to innovate by putting our customers at the heart of creation, inviting them to imagine the next step with us. The result: a 75th Edition Zoo Meal we're deeply proud of--one that reflects our desire to surprise our guests and continue creating moments that bring people together, generation after generation," says Julie Dionne, Senior Vice President, Restaurants.

A Campaign That Goes All Out

To support this launch, St-Hubert is unveiling a bold television commercial created in collaboration with the creative agency LG2. The concept playfully

borrows from classic automotive advertising codes, featuring tight shots of the trailer's bodywork, dramatic lighting worthy of big-vehicle campaigns, and a deep, distinctive narration by none other than Dan Bigras.

To drive the point home, the campaign closes with a simple, confident, and striking tagline: "Built for Heavy-Duty Hunger"

The 75th Edition Zoo Meal will also make a splash at the 2026 Montreal Auto Show, where St-Hubert--sponsor of the Family Zone--promises to surprise visitors with a playful and unexpected presence.

A Historic Anniversary for St-Hubert

Founded in 1951, St-Hubert has become a true Quebec icon over the decades, blending tradition and innovation to create memorable moments for generations of customers. In 2026, St-Hubert proudly celebrates 75 years of history. To mark this milestone, the brand promises a year filled with surprises, festive initiatives, and exclusive partnerships with iconic brands--strengthening the spirit of togetherness and creativity that defines St-Hubert, while offering Quebecers unique experiences that will make this historic celebration unforgettable.

About Groupe St-Hubert

St-Hubert has been the rotisserie of choice since 1951. Founded in Montreal, Les Rôtisseries St-Hubert Ltée now includes more than 120 rotisseries across Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, serving over 22.4 million meals annually. Our attentive service and superior-quality ingredients have made our dishes famous--whether enjoyed in our restaurants, delivered to your home by our iconic carbon-neutral yellow fleet, or prepared in your kitchen with our grocery products.

Our head office is located in Boisbriand, and Groupe St-Hubert employs more than 6,000 people across two divisions: restaurant operations and food product manufacturing and distribution. Our St-Hubert Retail division produces and distributes over 500 food products under various brands to grocery retailers across Canada. We are also deeply committed to our communities through the St-Hubert Foundation and numerous eco-friendly initiatives.

Our mission: delivering happiness!

