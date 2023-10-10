St. George's University and Seneca Polytechnic announce new partnership

Seneca students now have direct pathway to M.D. program

TRUE BLUE, Grenada and TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - St. George's University has launched a new partnership with Seneca Polytechnic that will offer qualified Seneca students fast-track status and expedited entry into the five- or six-year M.D. programs at the St. George's School of Medicine.

"Seneca Polytechnic offers students a first-rate education," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of St. George's University School of Medicine . "We're delighted to form this partnership with Seneca and welcome its graduates to St. George's to launch their careers in medicine."

Seneca Polytechnic students now have a direct pathway to obtaining their M.D. through St. George's University. (CNW Group/Seneca Polytechnic) St. George's University logo (CNW Group/Seneca Polytechnic)

The partnership creates two admissions pathways to the School of Medicine: a five-year and a six-year M.D. track. The former track allows students who complete Seneca's Arts and Science – University Transfer diploma program and fulfill all required prerequisites to proceed into the five-year M.D. program at St. George's. The latter pathway allows students who complete Seneca's Pre-Health Sciences Pathway to Advanced Diplomas & Degrees certificate program and meet St. George's admissions standards to enter the six-year M.D. program.

"We are excited to offer this direct pathway to M.D. programs," said Marianne Marando, Vice-President, Academic & Students, Seneca Polytechnic. "This new partnership will provide our students with an outstanding opportunity to pursue further studies in medicine, and the long history of excellent medical education at St. George's makes them an ideal partner."

Students may apply for the special admissions pathways to St. George's when applying to or while enrolled at Seneca. In addition to completing all required prerequisite coursework, interested students must maintain a strong undergraduate GPA and score competitively on relevant entrance exams.

Upon enrolling at St. George's, students in the five-year track must complete one year of preclinical coursework in Grenada. Students in the six-year track must complete two years of preclinical coursework in Grenada.

Students in both programs then have the option to undertake their first year of medical study in Grenada or at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom. Students spend their second year of medical study in Grenada and their final two years in clinical rotations at affiliated hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom.

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 28,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

About Seneca Polytechnic

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: that's Seneca Polytechnic. Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

SOURCE Seneca Polytechnic

