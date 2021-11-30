St. Andrew's Society of Toronto Marks 185th Anniversary

Scots have been crossing the Atlantic in search of adventure and economic opportunities for generations. The 2.1 million Ontarians who claimed Scottish ancestry in the 2016 national census are a testament to this legacy. This total included 543,760 people in the Toronto Metropolitan Area alone. Despite these massive numbers, the connection to Scotland is frayed for many Canadians. This is especially true for those whose families immigrated here long ago.

The Society makes it easy for anyone with Scottish connections to learn about their heritage. Events celebrating Scottish music, fashion, cuisine, and sport take place throughout the year. These experiences range from curling socials and pub nights to formal affairs like the St. Andrew's Charity Ball.

An annual fee of $25 gets Society members discounts on events. These funds help the Society sponsor Highland Dance troupes, Celtic musicians and others working to preserve Scottish culture. Member fees also support bursaries for a Speaker Series and post-secondary students focused on Scottish studies.

The St. Andrew's Charitable Foundation has continued to support a variety of causes across the Greater Toronto Area. The Foundation has expanded its good works to help all those in need, regardless of country of origin. Grants to charitable agencies target many of the same issues that those early Scottish immigrants would have faced – families in crisis, homelessness, and food insecurity.

The St. Andrew's Society of Toronto is proud to have made a positive impact for 185 years. We look forward to celebrating Scottish-Canadian culture and making Toronto a better place to live for everyone. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to visit the Society's website – www.standrewstoronto.ca.

