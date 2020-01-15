SSR Mining Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Production Results and 2020 Operating Guidance

VANCOUVER, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") reports fourth quarter and 2019 operating results. Additionally, we are providing 2020 operating guidance.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating Highlights

(All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Record annual gold equivalent production: Our three operations produced a record 421,906 consolidated gold equivalent ounces in 2019 including 106,208 gold equivalent ounces produced in the fourth quarter. Each operation exceeded the top end of production guidance for the year.





Our three operations produced a record 421,906 consolidated gold equivalent ounces in 2019 including 106,208 gold equivalent ounces produced in the fourth quarter. Each operation exceeded the top end of production guidance for the year. Continued operating strength at Marigold: In 2019, Marigold produced 220,227 ounces of gold, a record in its 30 th year of continuous operation and above the top end of annual guidance. Fourth quarter production was 59,186 gold ounces.





In 2019, Marigold produced 220,227 ounces of gold, a record in its 30 year of continuous operation and above the top end of annual guidance. Fourth quarter production was 59,186 gold ounces. Seabee gold production growth: Higher gold grade and recovery led to the site's fourth consecutive annual production record of 112,137 ounces of gold, exceeding the top end of guidance.





Higher gold grade and recovery led to the site's fourth consecutive annual production record of 112,137 ounces of gold, exceeding the top end of guidance. Puna achieves steady-state performance: Annual production of 7.7 million ounces of silver exceeded the top end of guidance, with fourth quarter milling rates and recoveries showing significant improvements.

2020 Operating Guidance Highlights

Strong production: At the mid-point of guidance, we expect to produce approximately 425,000 gold equivalent ounces, with anticipated annual production records at Marigold and Seabee.





At the mid-point of guidance, we expect to produce approximately 425,000 gold equivalent ounces, with anticipated annual production records at Marigold and Seabee. Robust margins: Gold equivalent cash costs at the mid-point of guidance are expected to be $740 per payable ounce sold (1) .





Gold equivalent cash costs at the mid-point of guidance are expected to be per payable ounce sold . Capital investments focus on infrastructure to support longer mine lives and lowering unit costs: At Marigold, investments include building an additional leach pad and replacement of higher cost haul trucks. At Seabee, our tailings facility expansion, anticipated to be completed in 2021, is expected to provide capacity into the early 2030s at current mill rates.





At Marigold, investments include building an additional leach pad and replacement of higher cost haul trucks. At Seabee, our tailings facility expansion, anticipated to be completed in 2021, is expected to provide capacity into the early 2030s at current mill rates. Exploration aims for added Mineral Resources and new discoveries: Reverse circulation drilling at Marigold and Trenton Canyon is focused on near-surface Mineral Resources, while diamond drilling targeting high-grade sulphides has already commenced at Trenton Canyon. At Seabee, the priorities are Santoy Gap Hanging Wall and testing regional targets identified during the 2019 field program.

(1) We report the non-GAAP financial measure of cash costs per payable ounce of gold and silver sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at the Marigold mine, the Seabee Gold Operation and Puna Operations. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures".

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "SSR Mining achieved record production again in 2019 due to solid operating performance at each of our three operations. Most importantly, the corporate production record was accomplished safely. We carry that momentum into 2020 where we anticipate another strong year of gold equivalent production. At Marigold, gold grades are anticipated to increase compared to 2019 resulting in higher production and robust margins. At Seabee, increased mill throughput and strong ore grades are anticipated to drive another record year of gold production. Together with our exploration programs, we anticipate another successful year with our operating performance driving cash flow and generating value for our shareholders."

Marigold Mine, U.S.





Q4 2019 Q3 2019 % Change (1) FY 2019 FY 2018 % Change (1) Total material mined kt 18,457 19,033 (3.0%) 74,040 70,431 5.1% Waste removed kt 11,736 12,676 (7.4%) 48,364 42,906 12.7% Ore to leach pad kt 6,721 6,357 5.7% 25,676 27,525 (6.7%) Strip ratio w/o 1.7 2.0 (12.4%) 1.9 1.6 20.8% Gold grade to leach pad g/t 0.36 0.51 (29.4%) 0.40 0.37 8.1% Gold recovery % 76 77 (1.3%) 75 73 2.7% Gold produced oz 59,186 52,968 11.7% 220,227 205,160 7.3% Gold sold oz 61,088 50,650 20.6% 226,957 198,884 14.1%



Note: (1) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table.

In 2019, the Marigold mine produced 220,227 ounces of gold, surpassing the upper end of our revised production guidance. This compares to 205,160 ounces of gold produced in 2018. Production in 2019 benefited from higher grades and ore stacking in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gold sales for the year were 226,957 ounces.

Material mined during the year totaled 74.0 million tonnes, a 5% increase as compared to 2018. Marigold stacked 25.7 million tonnes of ore on the leach pads.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Marigold produced 59,186 ounces of gold, representing a 12% increase as compared to the previous quarter due largely to the higher grade ore that was stacked in the third quarter. Gold sales totaled 61,088 ounces for the quarter.

During the fourth quarter, 18.5 million tonnes of material were mined, down 3% from the third quarter due mainly to planned maintenance of one hydraulic shovel and longer haulage cycles associated with the increased ore stacked. The new leach pad cell was commissioned on schedule and on budget with ore stacking commencing in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Approximately 6.7 million tonnes of ore were delivered to the heap leach pads at a gold grade of 0.36 g/t in the fourth quarter. This compares to 6.4 million tonnes of ore delivered to the leach pads at a gold grade of 0.51 g/t in the third quarter. Gold grade mined in the fourth quarter was 29% lower than the third quarter due to planned mining of lower grade material in the Mackay pit. The strip ratio declined to 1.7:1 in the quarter, a 12% reduction compared to the previous quarter.

Seabee Gold Operation, Canada





Q4 2019 Q3 2019 % Change (1) FY 2019 FY 2018 % Change (1) Total ore milled t 87,394 77,465 12.8% 344,040 352,000 (2.3%) Ore milled per day t/day 950 842 12.8% 943 964 (2.2%) Gold mill feed grade g/t 7.89 12.39 (36.3%) 9.56 9.16 4.4% Gold recovery % 97.9 98.8 (0.9%) 98.2 97.4 0.8% Gold produced oz 22,069 32,345 (31.8%) 112,137 95,602 17.3% Gold sold (2) oz 24,362 28,278 (13.8%) 104,915 91,410 14.8%



Notes: (1) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table. (2) Beginning with the first quarter of 2018, the holder of a 3% net smelter returns royalty elected to receive its royalty in-kind.

These ounces are not reported as gold ounces sold.

The Seabee Gold Operation produced 112,137 ounces of gold in 2019, an annual production record resulting from higher gold grades, improved recoveries and drawdown of in-process inventories. Production in 2019 increased 17% compared to the 95,602 ounces produced in 2018. A total of 104,915 ounces of gold were sold during the year.

In 2019, the operation milled 344,040 tonnes of ore, a 2% decrease compared to 2018. During the year, average gold mill feed grade was 9.56 g/t, 4% higher compared to the average gold grade milled in 2018.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the operation produced 22,069 ounces of gold, a 32% decrease from the third quarter primarily due to lower gold grades more than offsetting higher milling rates. Gold sales totaled 24,362 ounces during the quarter.

During the fourth quarter, 87,394 tonnes of ore were milled at an average gold grade of 7.89 g/t and recovery of 97.9%. This compares to 77,465 tonnes of ore milled at an average gold grade of 12.39 g/t and recovery of 98.8% in the third quarter of 2019.

Puna Operations, Argentina (1)





Q4 2019 Q3 2019 % Change (2) FY 2019 FY 2018 % Change (2) Total material mined kt 3,244 3,116 4.1% 12,295 897 (5) NA Waste removed kt 2,725 2,531 7.7% 10,851 696 (5) NA Strip ratio w/o 5.3 4.3 21.4% 7.5 3.5 (5) 117.0% Ore milled kt 400 336 19.0% 1,393 1,420 (1.9%) Silver mill feed grade g/t 174 165 5.5% 184 114 61.4% Lead mill feed grade % 0.99 0.81 22.2% 0.89 0.92 (5) (3.3%) Zinc mill feed grade % 0.63 0.60 5.0% 0.54 0.84 (35.7%) Silver recovery % 95.1 93.5 1.7% 93.2 72.1 29.3% Lead recovery % 91.9 88.1 4.3% 85.8 83.1 (5) 3.2% Zinc recovery % 54.3 49.3 10.1% 49.2 39.3 25.2% Silver produced koz 2,132 1,664 28.1% 7,674 3,747 104.8% Silver sold koz 2,584 1,505 71.7% 7,694 3,761 104.6% Lead produced (3) Klb 7,985 5,304 50.5% 23,958 3,107 NA Lead sold (3) Klb 9,371 4,119 127.5% 24,118 1,059 NA Zinc produced (4) Klb 3,007 2,206 36.3% 8,392 8,775 (4.4%) Zinc sold (4) Klb 3,067 2,030 51.1% 14,072 2,365 495.0%



Notes: (1) Figures are on 100% basis. On September 18, 2019, we acquired the remaining 25% interest in Puna Operations Inc. from

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation to consolidate our ownership. (2) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table. (3) Data for lead production and sales relate only to lead in lead concentrate. (4) Data for zinc production and sales relate only to zinc in zinc concentrate. (5) Data is for the period subsequent to December 1, 2018, the date upon which commercial production was declared at the

Chinchillas mine.

In 2019, Puna Operations produced a total of 7.7 million ounces of silver, 24.0 million pounds of lead and 8.4 million pounds of zinc. After declaring commercial production at Chinchillas in December 2018, 2019 represents the first full year of Puna Operations milling Chinchillas open pit ore. Silver sold for the year totaled 7.7 million ounces.

During the year, ore was milled at an average of 3,819 tonnes per day. Ore milled contained an average silver grade of 184 g/t. The average silver recovery was 93.2%, a 29% improvement as compared to 2018 when the operation milled primarily low-grade stockpiled ore.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, silver production was 2.1 million ounces, an increase of 28% relative to the third quarter, due to increased mill throughput and processing of higher-grade ore. Silver sales totaled 2.6 million ounces.

During the fourth quarter, ore was milled at an average of 4,349 tonnes per day. Processed ore in the fourth quarter contained an average silver grade of 174 g/t, a 6% increase as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The average silver recovery in the fourth quarter was 95.1% as mill performance continues to benefit from our Operational Excellence initiatives.

Outlook

This section of the news release provides management's production, cost, capital, exploration and development expenditure estimates for 2020. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."

Operating Guidance

Marigold mine Seabee Gold

Operation Puna Operations Gold Production oz 225,000 - 240,000 110,000 - 120,000

— Silver Production Moz

—

—

6.0 - 7.0 Lead Production Mlb

—

—

21.0 - 24.0 Zinc Production Mlb

—

—

7.0 - 9.0 Cash Cost per Payable Ounce Sold (1) $/oz

780 - 810

460 - 500

10.50 - 12.00 Capital Expenditures













Sustaining $M

60

15

15 Growth $M

—

5

6 Capitalized Stripping / Capitalized

Development $M

20

12

12 Exploration Expenditures













Sustaining $M

4

1

— Growth $M

8

11

1





Note: (1) We report the non-GAAP financial measure of cash costs per payable ounce of gold and silver sold to manage

and evaluate operating performance at the Marigold mine, the Seabee Gold Operation and Puna Operations. See

"Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures".

In 2020, we expect to produce on a consolidated basis, at the midpoint of guidance, approximately 425,000 gold equivalent ounces at gold equivalent cash costs of $740 per payable ounce sold.

At the Marigold mine, gold production is expected to increase in 2020 compared to 2019. Marigold is well-positioned for another record production year as the mine benefits from an additional hydraulic loading unit purchased in 2019, expected to be commissioned in early 2020, and continued Operational Excellence efficiencies. Production is weighted toward the second half of the year as a result of mine sequencing and access to higher grade ore. Capital investments are expected to total $60 million, including $12 million for two replacement haul trucks and $15 million for an additional leach pad to be built in 2020. The accelerated build of leach pad capacity will ensure the operation can maintain leach cycle times and gold recoveries at higher ore stacking rates. Capitalized stripping is expected to total $20 million with the majority incurred through the first three quarters of the year. Exploration expenditures totaling $12 million are expected to focus on drill programs at Mackay, Basalt, Valmy and Trenton Canyon with the goals of adding Mineral Reserves and defining additional Mineral Resources within these areas. Exploration expenditures include $2 million for drill testing Trenton Canyon's sulphide targets.

At the Seabee Gold Operation, we expect to deliver another record gold production year in 2020, as we continue executing our plan of increasing mining rates to support higher sustained mill throughput. Production is weighted to the first half of the year due to higher grade ore access. Cash costs are expected to remain low between $460 to $500 per payable ounce of gold sold. Sustaining capital investments remain focused on mining equipment and ventilation, with $5 million planned for underground and surface equipment to enable higher mine production. Due to continued exploration success at Seabee, in 2019 we commenced an expansion of tailings storage capacity at the mine. In 2020, investment in the tailings facility expansion is estimated to total $12 million as phase 1 of the project is completed and phase 2 is initiated, with completion expected in 2021. Once completed, Seabee is expected to have tailings capacity for current mill throughput levels into the early 2030s. Non-tailings facility-related capital expenditures are concentrated in the first quarter of 2020 as equipment is delivered over the ice road. Expected capitalized development expenditures of $12 million support higher mining rates and reflects the development strategy for the Santoy complex. Exploration expenditures at Seabee are estimated to total $12 million with a focus on expansion and definition of Santoy Gap Hanging Wall and surface drill programs at the Seabee and Fisher properties following up on targets identified in 2019.

At Puna Operations, we expect to produce between 6.0 and 7.0 million ounces of silver at cash costs net of by-products of between $10.50 and $12.00 per payable silver ounce sold. Production is weighted to the first half of the year due to higher grades, with the majority of capital stripping expected in the second half of the year. Sustaining capital investments of $15 million relate principally to maintenance of mine, mill and power generating equipment. A $6 million investment to replace contracted ore transportation is also planned as the operation focuses on lowering unit operating costs.

At the Pitarrilla project, located in Mexico, we plan to spend $4 million in 2020 as part of a two-year $10 million program related to extending an existing decline to provide drill access to the underground Mineral Resources. An improved geological model from work completed in 2019 indicates strong potential to better define known, high-grade mineralized veining associated with steeply dipping rhyolite dyke contacts. Extending the underground ramp provides access for tighter spaced drilling at better orientations to test the rhyolite dykes and veins for continuity. If infill drilling confirms the continuity of high-grade mineralized structures, there would be potential to enhance the grades of existing Mineral Resources.

At the San Luis project, located in Peru, in 2020 we expect to commence a detailed mapping program in the area of the existing high-grade gold-silver Mineral Resources.

Our 2013 convertible notes, of which $115 million remain outstanding, provide for investors to put the notes to us for repurchase at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon, if any, on February 1, 2020. Any notes not put to us by such date are callable by us, at our option, to repurchase from investors at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon, if any, at any time after February 1, 2020.

Gold equivalent figures for our 2020 operating guidance are based on a gold-to-silver ratio of 86:1. Cash costs and capital expenditures guidance is based on an oil price of $60 per barrel and an exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to one U.S. dollar. Royalty costs at Marigold were calculated using a gold price of $1,550 per ounce.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine has been reviewed and approved by Greg Gibson, P.E., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and General Manager at the Marigold mine. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Seabee Gold Operation has been reviewed and approved by Cameron Chapman, P.Eng., a qualified person under NI 43-101 and General Manager at the Seabee Gold Operation. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to Puna Operations has been reviewed and approved by Robert Gill, P.Eng., a qualified person under NI 43-101 and General Manager at Puna Operations.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

