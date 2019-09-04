SSQ Insurance hires François Joseph Poirier to accelerate its national growth

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SSQ Insurance is pleased to announce the appointment of François Joseph Poirier as Vice-President of Business Development and Partner Experience, who will officially begin his duties on September 5, 2019. A 30-year veteran of the insurance industry, François Joseph has developed a results-oriented management approach and acquired an in-depth understanding of customers' and partners' needs, as well as the leadership skills required to forge strong bonds with everyone he works with.

"I am confident that François Joseph will be able to help us in reaching our ambitious national growth objectives and help position SSQ Insurance as a leader and business partner in all the markets we operate in. He will also be there to support the Sales Vice-Presidents of all business lines by providing them with the tools they need to maximize the partner experience and growth throughout Canada," said Geneviève Fortier, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Distribution at SSQ Insurance. "He is a Canadian insurance industry expert and his knowledge and expertise will be precious assets in his new functions at SSQ Insurance," she concluded.

François Joseph obtained a bachelor's degree in actuarial sciences from Université Laval and is a fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. Before joining SSQ Insurance, François Joseph was Vice-President of Business Development at Desjardins Financial Security. Prior to that, he was a senior leader for Mercer, Morceau Shepell and Willis Towers Watson, and an actuary for Retraite Québec. Having spent most his professional career in Toronto, where he still resides, he will be working out of SSQ Insurance's Toronto office.

About SSQ Insurance

Founded in 1944, SSQ Insurance is a mutualist company that puts community at the heart of insurance. With assets under management of $12 billion, SSQ Insurance is one of the largest companies in the industry. Working for a community of over three million customers, SSQ Insurance employs 2,000 people. Leader in group insurance, the company also sets itself apart through its expertise in individual life and health insurance, general insurance and the investment sector. For more information, go to ssq.ca.

SOURCE SSQ Insurance

For further information: SSQ Insurance, 1 866 332-3806, pressrelations@ssq.ca

Related Links

ssq.ca

