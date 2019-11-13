SSQ Insurance continues with its digital healthcare strategy

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SSQ Insurance partners with HALEO and MindBeacon Group in an effort to give its group insurance plan members access to digital cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). These partnerships stem from the insurer's desire to find innovative ways to satisfy the needs of its customers, namely through the deployment of a digital healthcare strategy. Through this modern, online approach, SSQ Insurance is hoping to help its customers with mental health management, specifically through the prevention and early detection of sleep- and stress-related problems as well as mood and anxiety disorders.

"Through our agreements with HALEO and MindBeacon, SSQ Insurance plan members will have access to the latest CBT advances and obtain therapy that is adapted to their specific situation, whether for sleep disorders, anxiety, or depression. By taking preventive action in a timely manner, we can ultimately help control group insurance plan costs," said Éric Trudel, Senior Vice-President of Strategy and Product Management, SSQ Insurance.

HALEO and BEACON each offer innovative cognitive behavioural therapies delivered online by qualified healthcare professionals. HALEO's CBT focuses on sleep disorders whereas BEACON's focuses on mild to moderate symptoms of anxiety and depression. In both cases, the insured determines the pace and platform on which the therapy is applied, making CBT a simple and accessible option.

Through these partnerships, SSQ Insurance proposes a variety of content on stress- and sleep-habit management in order to raise awareness about these problems and learn to recognize them. For those who feel concerned, they can also take a test to evaluate whether or not the HALEO or BEACON approach is right for them.

About SSQ Insurance

Founded in 1944, SSQ Insurance is a mutualist company that puts community at the heart of insurance. With assets under management of $12 billion, SSQ Insurance is one of the largest companies in the industry. Working for a community of over three million customers, SSQ Insurance employs over 2,000 people. Leader in group insurance, the company also sets itself apart through its expertise in individual life and health insurance, general insurance and the investment sector. For more information, please visit ssq.ca.

About HALEO

HALEO is an online sleep clinic with a mission to make evidence-based solutions accessible for people experiencing insomnia or poor sleep. We provide professional, clinically-proven treatment that takes half the time and at half the cost of traditional Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, all without having to set foot in a clinic or join a long waiting list. Our team of specialized therapists uses live videoconferencing, chat and an array of therapeutic tools integrated into our mobile sleep clinic app to help clients from across Canada overcome their sleep problems. For more information, please visit haleoclinic.com.

About MindBeacon Group

The MindBeacon Group is committed to providing evidence-based mental health therapy that is accessible whenever and wherever it is needed. With the goal of empowering individuals to live their best lives, MindBeacon Group brings ground-breaking innovation and current clinical best practice to the development and delivery of mental healthcare. Their clinical practice began with CBT Associates, a network of Greater Toronto Area-based clinics that provides in-person and virtual care to individuals across Ontario. In 2017, the BEACON™ digital platform was introduced as the first commercially-available clinician-guided iCBT service available across Canada. mindbeacon.com

SOURCE SSQ Insurance

For further information: SSQ Insurance, 1-866-332-3806, pressrelations@ssq.ca

Related Links

ssq.ca

