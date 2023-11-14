SSC Security Services Corp. Announces Launch of New Cyber Security Suite of Services Expanding SSC's Cyber Security Division

REGINA, SK, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - SSC Security Services Corp. ("SSC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF), a national provider of cyber, physical and electronic security services to commercial, industrial and public sector clients across Canada, is pleased to announce the launch of an additional suite of Cyber Protection services to take advantage of increasing demand for services in this area.

Today, SSC has launched an additional suite of services that will enhance our Cyber Security offerings to new and existing clients in Canada and throughout North America.

"The new services, combined with our existing Cyber Security services, directly responds to demands we are seeing in the industry and specifically from our clients to expand our services in areas where their Cyber threats are most prevalent. Some of the new services will utilize specialized tools that assist with repelling ransomware and identity theft issues. These new specialized services and capabilities will allow us to provide immediate capacity and resources that will improve our client's protection against cyber threats in real time," said Doug Emsley, Chairman and CEO.

We will be launching new marketing initiatives in a formal go-to market strategy over the next few months that will further grow our operations and accelerate the market penetration and reach of our Cyber division. New and existing services will include:

Artificial Intelligence – using a modular AI architecture engine to increase speed and accuracy of the service platform resulting in significantly reduced false positives and faster detection and response times.

– using a modular AI architecture engine to increase speed and accuracy of the service platform resulting in significantly reduced false positives and faster detection and response times. Behavioural Analysis – ability to learn normal customer behaviors and quickly highlight unusual actions and activities as part of the monitoring services for customer environments.

– ability to learn normal customer behaviors and quickly highlight unusual actions and activities as part of the monitoring services for customer environments. Threat Hunting – using our cyber team to proactively assess our customers' IT environments.

– using our cyber team to proactively assess our customers' IT environments. International Threat Intelligence – using our international partnerships and security tools to monitor and rapidly respond to emerging new threats.

– using our international partnerships and security tools to monitor and rapidly respond to emerging new threats. Dark Web Monitoring – use of latest robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and our deep bench of cyber experts to monitor the dark web for email identity and company brand theft for malicious use.

– use of latest robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and our deep bench of cyber experts to monitor the dark web for email identity and company brand theft for malicious use. 24/7 Operations Centre – for monitoring and incident response

– for monitoring and incident response Penetration Testing – continual testing and management of client networks for vulnerabilities and weaknesses

– continual testing and management of client networks for vulnerabilities and weaknesses Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) – our CIRT is highly experienced and available 24/7 to assist our clients in responding to and resolving all threats such as denial of service and ransomware attacks.

– our CIRT is highly experienced and available 24/7 to assist our clients in responding to and resolving all threats such as denial of service and ransomware attacks. IoT Cyber Security – develop and provide robust Cyber Security Solutions for any IoT device.

ABOUT SSC

SSC Security Services Corp. is a leading provider of cyber, physical and electronic security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. For more information, please visit www.securityservicescorp.ca.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding SSC and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of SSC's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting SSC, including risks regarding the security industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of SSC. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and SSC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

