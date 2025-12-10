SSC Security Services Corp. Concludes FY2025 and Q4 with Stronger Margins and Increased Adjusted EBITDA per Share

REGINA, SK, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - SSC Security Services Corp. ("SSC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF), a national provider of cyber, physical and electronic security services to commercial, industrial and public sector clients across Canada, is pleased to release its results for the fourth quarter and year end for the 2025 fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. All figures are presented in Canadian dollars.

"The story of SSC remains one of steady, consistent--some might even say predictable--growth. Our continued focus on profitability has driven margin improvement this year, which is an important indicator for our business. Our commitment to disciplined M&A, share buybacks, and thoughtful capital allocation remains unchanged. Over the long term, this approach will continue to build a strong and resilient company for our shareholders," said Chairman and CEO Doug Emsley.

FY2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Continued Margin Improvement - The fiscal year gross profit is $20.0 million (16.8% margin), up from $19.2 million (15.9%) in the prior year. Gross profit for Q4 2025 was $5.5 million (16.9%), up 12.2% from $4.9 million (16.4%) in the same quarter last year.





During the quarter we paid $0.03 per share in dividends to shareholders. We finished the year ended September 30, 2025 with:



Cash and cash equivalents of $11.3 million equal to $0.62 per share; Working capital of $25.3 million; Total shareholders' equity of $61.4 million; and No debt.



Key Performance Indicators for the comparable periods are summarized below:

Key Performance

Indicators Quarter ended Sept 30 Fiscal Year ended Sept 30 (All amounts are in

thousands of Canadian

dollars unless

otherwise indicated) 2025 2024 2023 2025 2024 2023 Revenue 32,368 29,612 29,291 119,416 120,623 109,055 Cost of sales 26,891 24,748 25,283 99,386 101,415 92,805 Gross margin 5,477 4,864 4,008 20,030 19,208 16,250 Gross margin (%) 16.9 % 16.4 % 13.7 % 16.8 % 15.9 % 14.9 %













Comprehensive net

income (loss) 216 (146) (146) 159 596 87 Comprehensive net

income (loss) per

share - basic $0.01 $(0.01) $(0.01) $0.01 $0.03 $0.00













Adjusted net income 964 477 1,015 2,741 1,992 2,110 Adjusted net income

per share - basic $0.05 $0.03 $0.05 $0.15 $0.10 $0.11 Adjusted EBITDA 2,027 1,241 1,552 5,678 5,007 4,296 Adjusted EBITDA per

share - basic $0.11 $0.06 $0.08 $0.31 $0.26 $0.22

Over the past three fiscal years, revenues have grown by 9.5%, adjusted EBITDA by 32.2%, and adjusted EBITDA per share by 40.9%.

REVENUE, GROSS PROFIT & NET INCOME

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $32.4 million compared with $29.6 million during the previous quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.8 million, or 9.3%. The increase in revenues was exclusively the result of internally driven organic growth.

Revenues for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 were $119.4 million consistent with the $120.6 million during the previous fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

Gross profit for the year ended September 30, 2025, increased to $20.0 million (16.8%) from $19.2 million (15.9%) during the previous year. We continued to see steady improvement in our gross profit margin percentages. These improvements are a result of the continued focus on operating efficiencies and cost reduction initiatives.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, gross margin increased to $5.5 million (16.9%) from $4.9 million (16.4%) during the previous quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Comprehensive net income for the year ended September 30, 2025 was $0.2 million (profit of $0.01 per share), while comprehensive net income was $0.6 million (profit of $0.03 per share) during the previous year.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME & ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is the Company's primary KPI for evaluating financial performance. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million ($0.31 per share) for the year ended September 30, 2025, representing a 13.4% increase from $5.0 million ($0.26 per share) in the previous year. The increase highlights sustained operational improvements, complemented by insurance rebates recognized during the fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $2.0 million ($0.11 per share), as compared to $1.2 million ($0.06 per share) during the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net income for the year ended September 30, 2025 was $2.7 million (profit of $0.15 per share), compared to an adjusted net income last year of $2.0 million (profit of $0.10 per share). Adjusted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $1.0 million (profit of $0.05 per share), compared to adjusted net income of $0.5 million (profit of $0.03 per share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

A reconciliation of earnings to adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the Non-IFRS section of the MD&A published concurrently with this press release.*

BALANCE SHEET

Key balance sheet items are summarized below:

Statements of Financial Position As at As at Sept 30, 2025 Sept 30, 2024 Cash 11,257 13,341 Accounts receivable 25,118 22,672 Legacy business assets 6,013 6,628 Working capital 25,340 26,745 Long-term debt 0 0 Total assets 83,943 81,223 Total liabilities 22,568 16,705 Total shareholders' equity 61,375 64,518 Common shares outstanding 18,265 18,703

UPDATE ON NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

During the year ended September 30, 2025, we bought back 439,200 shares at an average price of $2.54 per share (prior year: 591,400 shares at an average price of $2.52 per share). All but 700 shares repurchased under the normal course issuer bid have been cancelled, with the remaining 700 cancelled shortly after year-end.

We continue to believe that our shares have been trading in a price range which does not adequately reflect their value and that the purchase of shares under the NCIB enhances remaining shareholder value. Since 2017, the Company has cancelled nearly 48% of its outstanding shares through buybacks.

OUTLOOK

We are seeing continued growth in demand for the kind of innovative and cost-effective security services and solutions that we offer at SSC. Our ability to combine physical and electronic security services in a fully integrated way is the future of our industry. Additional growth may also come via acquisition, as we look to acquire other profitable companies in the Canadian security industry. Acquisitions may help us reach our growth targets more quickly, but we will not rush to complete new deals, and we will maintain our financial conservatism throughout.

The remaining legacy assets are expected to convert to cash, and our objective is to make these resources available for the expansion of our security business.

We also plan to continue to distribute capital to shareholders via our dividend, operate with minimal to no debt while maintaining solid liquidity, focusing on maintaining strong margins, and maximizing our Adjusted EBITDA per share.

ABOUT SSC

SSC Security Services Corp. is a national provider of cyber, physical and electronic security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. For more information, please visit www.securityservicescorp.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding SSC and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of SSC's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting SSC, including risks regarding the security industry, the agricultural industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of SSC. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and SSC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

*Non-IFRS Measures

SSC measures key performance metrics established by management as being key indicators of the Company's strength, using certain non-IFRS performance measures, including:

EBITDA, EBITDA per share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share.

The Company uses these non-IFRS measures for its own internal purposes. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and these measures may be calculated differently by other companies. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company provides these non-IFRS measures to enable investors and analysts to understand the underlying operating and financial performance of the Company in the same way as it is frequently evaluated by Management. Management will periodically assess these non-IFRS measures and the components thereof to ensure their continued use is beneficial to the evaluation of the underlying operating and financial performance of the Company. For more detailed information, please refer to the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis dated December 9, 2025 available on the Company's website at www.securityservicescorp.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

