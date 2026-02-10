SSC Security Services Corp. Announces Record Q1 FY2026 Revenues, Up 14.7%

REGINA, SK, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - SSC Security Services Corp. ("SSC" or the "Company) (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF), a national provider of cyber, physical and electronic security services to commercial, industrial and public sector clients across Canada, is pleased to release its results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025. All figures are presented in Canadian dollars.

"Our first quarter results were strong, delivering the highest quarterly revenues in the Company's history. Organic growth, combined with excellent renewal rates as existing contracts came due, demonstrates the strength of our management team and the top-tier level of service we provide to our customers. We receive this type of feedback regularly, and our first quarter results confirm it. As always, our objective is to protect our cash while remaining opportunistic in our efforts to grow the Company. We continue to be well capitalized and debt-free," said Chairman and CEO Doug Emsley.

Key Highlights for Q1 2026:

Record Revenue Growth – The Company generated $33.5 million in revenue in Q1 2026, an increase of 14.7% from $29.2 million in the prior-year first quarter. This represents the highest quarterly revenue in the Company's history.

During the quarter we paid $0.03 per share in dividends to shareholders. We finished the quarter ended December 31, 2025 with: Cash and cash equivalents of $8.6 million equal to $0.47 per share; Working capital of $25.1 million; Total shareholders' equity of $60.8 million; and No debt.



Key Performance Indicators for the comparable periods are summarized below:

Key Performance Indicators Quarter ended Dec 31 (All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated) 2025 2024 Revenue 33,536 29,195 Cost of sales 28,429 24,387 Gross profit 5,107 4,808 Gross margin (%) 15.2 % 16.5 %





Comprehensive net loss (8) (125) Comprehensive net loss per share (basic) $(0.00) $(0.01)





Adjusted net income 358 606 Adjusted net income per share (basic) $0.02 $0.03 Adjusted EBITDA 1,063 1,171 Adjusted EBITDA per share (basic) $0.06 $0.06

REVENUE, GROSS PROFIT & NET INCOME

Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were $33.5 million compared with $29.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $4.3 million (revenue increase of 14.7%). The Company's revenue increase was fully driven by organic growth from internal operations. The company's long-term recurring monthly revenues remain strong.

Gross profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 increased to $5.1 million (15.2%) from $4.8 million (16.5%) during the same quarter last year. We remain focused on expanding gross profit while maintaining gross margins.

Comprehensive net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $0.0 million (loss of $0.00 per share), compared to comprehensive net loss during the same quarter last year of $0.1 million (loss of $0.01 per share).

ADJUSTED NET INCOME & ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is the primary KPI used by the Company to measure the financial performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $1.1 million ($0.06 per share), as compared to $1.2 million ($0.06 per share) during the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $0.4 million (profit of $0.02 per share), compared to an adjusted net income in Q1 2025 of $0.6 million (profit of $0.03 per share).

A reconciliation of earnings to adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA is provided in the Non-IFRS section of the MD&A published concurrently with this press release.*

BALANCE SHEET

Key balance sheet items are summarized below:

Statements of Financial Position As at As at 31-Dec-25 31-Dec-24 Cash 8,568 11,422 Accounts receivable 26,723 22,578 Legacy business assets 6,011 6,203 Working capital 25,092 26,255 Long-term debt 0 0 Total assets 82,497 80,800 Total liabilities 21,677 17,367 Total shareholders' equity 60,819 63,433 Common shares outstanding 18,264 18,546

OUTLOOK

We are seeing continued growth in demand for the kind of innovative and cost-effective security services and solutions that we offer at SSC. Our ability to combine physical and electronic security services in a fully integrated way is the future of our industry. Additional growth may also come via acquisition, as we look to acquire other profitable companies in the Canadian security industry. While acquisitions will help us reach our growth targets, we will be careful and conservative in our approach as we assess new opportunities.

The remaining legacy assets are expected to convert to cash, and our objective is to make these resources available for the expansion of our security business.

We also plan to continue to distribute capital to shareholders via our dividend, operate with minimal to no debt while maintaining solid liquidity, focusing on maintaining strong margins, and maximizing our adjusted EBITDA per share.

ABOUT SSC

SSC Security Services Corp. is a national provider of cyber, physical and electronic security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. For more information, please visit www.securityservicescorp.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding SSC and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of SSC's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting SSC, including risks regarding the security industry, the agricultural industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of SSC. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and SSC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

*Non-IFRS Measures

SSC measures key performance metrics established by management as being key indicators of the Company's strength, using certain non-IFRS performance measures, including:

EBITDA, EBITDA per share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share.

The Company uses these non-IFRS measures for its own internal purposes. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and these measures may be calculated differently by other companies. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company provides these non-IFRS measures to enable investors and analysts to understand the underlying operating and financial performance of the Company in the same way as it is frequently evaluated by Management. Management will periodically assess these non-IFRS measures and the components thereof to ensure their continued use is beneficial to the evaluation of the underlying operating and financial performance of the Company. For more detailed information, please refer to the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis dated February 10, 2026 available on the Company's website at www.securityservicescorp.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

