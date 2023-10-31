SRX HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC. CELEBRATES ADDITION OF NEW PHARMACY IN COQUITLAM, BC.

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - SRx Health Solutions Inc. ("SRx" or the "Company") Expands Its Reach and Services with Mediglen Pharmacy & Compounding ("Mediglen") Partnership.

SRx, a leading healthcare provider, is pleased to announce that Mediglen Pharmacy & Compounding ("Mediglen"), a well-respected pharmacy centrally located in the city of Coquitlam, British Columbia, have joined the Companies network. This partnership highlights SRx's commitment to servicing communities throughout Canada.

"The partnership marks another instrumental milestone towards accomplishing our goal to make specialty pharmacy services and integrated care more accessible," stated Adesh Vora, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We welcome Mediglen's team members to our Company and are fully committed to making this transition as seamless as possible for employees and patients alike. We are proud of what we have achieved to date and continue to pursue our goal of making healthcare simpler for Canadians."

Since its inception, SRx's focus has been to provide exceptional care and support to its valued patients. The addition of Mediglen Pharmacy & Compounding represents a significant footprint expansion and is expected to help the company provide Canadians residing in Coquitlam and the surrounding areas with greater access to SRx's integrated, innovative, and specialized care services. As stated by Arash Pourzare, PharmD, RPh, CDE, Owner/Manager of Mediglen, "Joining SRx means bringing a revolutionary patient-focused approach to our beloved Coquitlam community. We are eager to witness this new chapter in healthcare excellence."

About SRx Health Solutions Inc.

SRx Health Solutions Inc. is an integrated Canadian healthcare services provider that operates within the specialty healthcare industry. The SRx network extends across all ten Canadian provinces, making it one of the most accessible providers of comprehensive, integrated, and customized specialty healthcare services in the country. SRx combines years of industry knowledge, technology, and patient-centric focus to create strategies and solutions that consistently exceed client expectations and drive critical patient care initiatives aimed to improve the wellness of Canadians.

For more information on SRx Health Solutions Inc., please visit www.srxhealth.ca

