SRX HEALTH SOLUTIONS EXPANDS NATIONAL FOOTPRINT WITH ACQUISITION OF TWO NEW PHARMACY LOCATIONS IN ABBOTSFORD, BC.

TORONTO, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - SRx Health Solutions Inc. ("SRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Garden Park Pharmacy Ltd. and Clearbrook Pharmacy (1987) Ltd. in Abbotsford, BC. The addition of these two pharmacies supports the Company's mission of making healthcare simple, improving the wellness of Canadians, and ensuring that all Canadians have access to equal, modern health services.

"We are looking forward to bringing our innovative pharmacy model to the growing Abbotsford Community," stated Brock Clancy, the Company's Chief Operating Officer. "We have developed a collaborative network of healthcare professionals within the province of British Colombia and are eager to support more patients with critical primary care services."

SRx will integrate the stores into its specialty infrastructure, with the goal of offering more comprehensive and customized care to all patient groups, including those with chronic illness. As stated by co-vender Camelia Choi, "We are excited to join the SRx family and support more patients needing specialty services."

About SRx Health Solutions

SRx Health Solutions is an integrated Canadian health care services provider that operates within the specialty healthcare industry. The SRx network extends across all ten Canadian provinces, making it one of the most accessible providers of comprehensive, integrated, and customized specialty healthcare services in the country. SRx combines years of industry knowledge, technology, and patient-centric excellence to create strategies and solutions that consistently exceed client expectations and drive critical patient care initiatives aimed to improve the wellness of Canadians.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which reflect the current expectations of management of the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements that appear in this release may include, without limitation, references to the Company's plan to integrate the newly acquired pharmacies into its specialty infrastructure, the Company's eagerness to support more patients, among others.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to management that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date on which the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions and many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions and the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All the forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

