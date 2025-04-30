SRJ Chartered Professional Accountants Welcomes New Associate Partners to Strengthen SR&ED and Corporate Tax Services

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - SRJ Chartered Professional Accountants (SRJ CPA) is proud to announce the addition of two esteemed professionals, Tracie Heier and Tabish Bhatti, as Partners. This strategic expansion underscores SRJ's commitment to enhancing its corporate tax and Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) services across Canada, helping businesses navigate tax complexities while maximizing available financial incentives.

With decades of combined expertise, Tracie and Tabish bring a wealth of knowledge to the firm. Tracie's extensive background in corporate tax positions SRJ to better serve businesses navigating complex tax landscapes. Tabish's focus on SR&ED will play a pivotal role in assisting Canadian businesses in maximizing innovation-driven tax incentives, making it easier for companies to secure valuable funding through government grants and incentives, including the SR&ED program.

Tracie Heier is a leading expert in cloud accounting and corporate tax. Based in Saskatchewan, Tracie will spearhead SRJ's expansion across the Western Canadian markets, ensuring businesses in the region benefit from seamless, technology-driven financial solutions.

Tabish Bhatti is an authority in the SR&ED landscape, bringing extensive experience across diversified industries. As the leader of SRJ's SR&ED division, Tabish will focus on expanding services to sectors including software/IT, pharmaceuticals, medical practices, engineering firms, and software development.

With a growing portfolio of 2,000+ clients and having put over $10 million back into clients' pockets, SRJ CPA is rapidly becoming a trusted name in Canadian accounting and advisory services. "Tracie and Tabish's combined expertise enhances our ability to help businesses across Canada secure crucial tax credits and focus on what matters most: growth and innovation." said Shayan Rashid, CEO and managing partner at SRJ CPA.

Expanding Across Canada with a Focus on Innovation and Compliance

The appointment of Tracie and Tabish comes at a time when SRJ CPA is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for specialized tax advisory and innovation funding solutions.

About SRJ Chartered Professional Accountants



SRJ Chartered Professional Accountants is a leading Canadian accounting and advisory firm offering corporate tax solutions, SR&ED claims services, cloud bookkeeping, and financial consulting. Dedicated to helping businesses maximize profitability and innovation opportunities, SRJ CPA continues to set the standard for excellence in client service and financial solutions.

For further information or to schedule a consultation: Email: [email protected], Phone: 647-725-2537, Website: https://www.srjca.com