Srinarayanathas Foundation partners with Institute for Canadian Citizenship

Equity and inclusion focused charity announces $250,000 gift

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 The Srinarayanathas Foundation has partnered with the Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) to further its mission to help immigrants become Canadians amidst plummeting naturalisation rates and record numbers of newcomers leaving Canada. This $250,000 gift supports the Canada's Difference Makers campaign, which recognizes how all of Canada benefits when immigrants feel a strong sense of belonging and ownership of our shared success.

The five-year gift of $250,000, will enable ICC to continue to build and launch programs and special projects that inspire inclusion, celebrate newcomers, and encourage active citizenship. The organisation's overarching goal is to unlock Canada for newcomers and make it a place they can confidently call home.

"Canada is poised to be a global leader when it comes to welcoming newcomers and providing them with the resources required to become full and equal participants in economic, social, and political life. The Srinarayanathas Foundation's gift will enable us to improve outcomes in 2024 and beyond," said Daniel Bernhardt, Institute for Canadian Citizenship CEO.

One of the initiatives ICC is most known for is the Canoo Access Pass , an effective example of entrepreneurialism by a charity. Canada's largest national welcome network, Canoo is the only app that gives newcomers free VIP access to +1,400 of Canada's best cultural and outdoor experiences, along with preferred pricing from relevant brands.

"I have been watching ICC's impact closely under Daniel's leadership for some time and have seen transformative outcomes achieved firsthand. As a leader especially invested in our nation's future, actively reading news headlines daily, I knew ICC was a key organisation the foundation needed to support as we focus on effectively welcoming more newcomers to Canada than ever before," said Muraly Srinarayanathas.

The Srinarayanathas Foundation focuses on three key pillars to deliver on its mission that closely align with ICC's critical work:

Connect - Connecting people to resources that can help them achieve and strengthen strategic programs and partnerships.

Create - Striving to remove barriers and create meaningful opportunities to help level the playing field for people in all their diversity.

Change - Driving profound changes in Canada and across the globe to ensure individual and collective healing.

ICC's Canada's Difference Makers campaign boldly illustrates the organisation's work and priorities https://www.thedifferencemakers.ca/.

About the Srinarayanathas Foundation

The Srinarayanathas Foundation is a charitable foundation with a hundred-year legacy of philanthropic giving that provides holistic, sustainable support to organisations focused on improving outcomes for underrepresented communities. To maximise transformational and transgenerational impact, the foundation is committed to helping individuals and communities by making philanthropic investments in civic engagement, healthcare, education, and the creative arts.

About the The Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC)

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) works to unlock Canada for newcomers, facilitating and encouraging the journey towards full and active Canadian citizenship. The ICC is an independent charity co-founded in 2006 by the Rt. Hon. Adrienne Clarkson and John Ralston Saul. Visit thedifferencemakers.ca to learn more about the ICC's new campaign.

SOURCE Srinarayanathas Foundation

For further information: Tayemi Blackman, Andrea Anders Inc., [email protected]