Srinarayanathas Foundation Makes Significant Donation to the Canadian Tamil Chamber of Commerce's New Building

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Srinarayanathas Foundation is pleased to announce its significant support for the Canadian Tamil Chamber of Commerce (CTCC) to own and operate its own building to be located at 80 Travail Road, Units 1 & 2 in Markham, Ontario.

Founded in 1991, CTCC is one of the oldest organisations in the Tamil Canadian community and has maintained its focus on developing and fostering entrepreneurship and to be an influential nexus of the Canadian Tamil business community. In 2019, the Chamber identified the need to own and operate its own space to not only serve its members better but to invest in an appreciating asset class such as real estate to realise more long-term value. With the support of the Srinarayanathas Foundation and other generous donors, the Chamber is scheduled to officially open its new building later this year. Learn more at https://ctcc.ca.

Inspired by nearly a century-old tradition of philanthropy, the Srinarayanathas Foundation supports a wide variety of causes in Canada and around the world. Entrepreneurship is a key focus of the foundation having previously supported several initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurship in Canada and abroad as well as angel investments that the foundation's associated holding company, 369 Global Inc., has been making in the tech sector across education, health, environment, and human resources verticals.

As an entrepreneur myself, I am very appreciative of the role that chambers play in their local communities, and we want our family foundation to do everything that it can to make sure that future Tamil entrepreneurs have all the resources they need to succeed. The role of chambers, much like the CTCC, are going to become even more critical as small businesses will be the backbone of Canada's economic recovery from COVID-19.

- Muraly Srinarayanathas, Chair, Srinarayanathas Foundation

The Srinarayanathas Foundation has played a crucial role in the fulfillment of the Canadian Tamil Chamber of Commerce's #OwnSpace Building project. On behalf of the Chamber, I would like to thank the Foundation for their generous contribution and for being a part of this milestone event in the Chamber's history.

- Santha Panchalingam, President, Canadian Tamil Chamber of Commerce

