Squirrel Systems Celebrates 40 Years Powering Canada's Premier Restaurants with a Return to Restaurants Canada 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Squirrel is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a return to Restaurants Canada 2024 (April 8-10, at Enercare Centre, Toronto) to announce updates to its Cloud POS, a new portfolio of Order & Pay devices that unite tableside ordering and payments, and new enterprise tools to make managing multiple locations more effortless.

Bringing the Best of Squirrel 11 to Cloud POS

The Full-Service Restaurant Edition for Cloud POS, built based on feedback from premier full-service restaurant brands like The Keg, Brown's Social House, Cactus Club Cafe, Smitty's Restaurants, and Wolfgang Puck (US), is getting a significant update. This update will allow operators with larger, more complex sites to take full advantage of Squirrel Cloud to run their front-of-house more efficiently and simplify menu management. The new edition comes with advanced table-service features loved by Squirrel 11 customers, such as coursing, large party check views, and customizable floorplans. Managers will also appreciate a new approach to menu versioning and scheduling, making it easier to handle larger menu changes while allowing real-time changes to active menus.

A New Portfolio of Order-and-Pay Solutions

What started as a technology to deliver a better guest experience has become a better way to operate the front-of-house more efficiently, increasing table turns and average check size. Squirrel's popular tablet-based tableside ordering has evolved into a portfolio of devices that unites payments and ordering. With a single device, servers are now entirely free from fixed terminals and retrieving payment devices, allowing them to spend more time with their guests.

https://www.squirrelsystems.com/posts/news/squirrel-systems-announces-new-portfolio-of-

order-and-pay-solutions-for-full-service-restaurants/

Squirrel Cloud Enterprise Management

Cloud Enterprise Management extends Squirrel Cloud's POS functionality to address the unique needs of multi-unit restaurant operators. Manage menus at scale and tailor menus and pricing to the specific needs of a location while keeping consistency across the chain. Multiple store locations within a brand can be managed and reported on as a restaurant group or chain.

https://www.squirrelsystems.com/posts/news/squirrel-announces-cloud-pos-enterprise-

management-tools-for-full-service-restaurants/

Squirrel Cloud POS Partner Eco-system

Squirrel's Cloud POS is a hub for the best restaurant technologies, allowing restaurants to replace or add innovative technologies as their needs evolve. We are excited to showcase solutions from our partners, including:

Eigen: Web/mobile online ordering, self-serve kiosks, and payment solutions to enhance the guest experience and boost revenue.

Kitchen Armor: All-in-one Kitchen Display Systems that replace traditional printers and streamline kitchen operations.

QSR Automations: Kitchen automation, guest management, and off-premises dining solutions to calm the kitchen and increase order flow.

XPO Technologies: Enabling mobile order-and-pay with integrated solutions for full-service restaurants.

Paystone: customer engagement solutions and loyalty programs to drive repeat customer visits and spending.

Visit Booth #1035 at RC SHOW – April 8-10, at the Enercare Centre, Toronto, ON– to learn more.

About Squirrel Systems

Squirrel Systems is a leading provider of technology solutions for the hospitality industry. Squirrel revolutionized the industry with the first touchscreen restaurant point-of-sale system and continues to introduce market-leading innovations to streamline restaurant operations and elevate the guest experience - from table to curb.

Visit www.squirrelsystems.com to learn more.

SOURCE Squirrel Systems

For further information: Pen Clark, [email protected], (778) 554-2905