Square One Shopping Centre to unveil new store concepts for Canadian retailer European Boutique and other first-class watch and jewellery brands

The mono-brand concepts represent yet another expansion for luxury watch brands in partnership with European Boutique. Over the past 4 years, the iconic Canadian retailer has unveiled a number of first-in-Canada mono-brand concepts, including Canada's first Breitling Boutique, OMEGA boutique, as well as world-class storefronts for Montblanc, TAG Heuer and GUCCI which are unique in all of North America.

Canadian brand Diamonds Direct® has also confirmed that it will be opening a new showroom concept at Square One Shopping Centre early in 2022. The expansion represents a major move by Diamonds Direct® in the City of Mississauga, one of Canada's largest and fastest growing markets. The new store will occupy approximately 30 feet of storefront and showcase design elements inspired by Diamonds Direct's CF Sherway Gardens showroom in Etobicoke, pictured below. The new store will allow Diamonds Direct® to showcase its complete offering of both natural and lab-grown diamonds, as well as its family of brands (Jewellery Direct®, Gold Direct® and Watches Direct™).

Diamonds Direct® currently operates an e-commerce business across Canada at DiamondsDirect.ca and has confirmed plans for additional brick-and-mortar showrooms in all major markets, Canada-wide.

About European Boutique

European Boutique is one of Canada's most prominent luxury watch and jewellery retailers. The brand operates stores under its own tradename as well as boutiques in partnership with luxury brands Breitling, OMEGA, Montblanc and mono-brand concepts in partnership with TAG Heuer and GUCCI. European Boutique also operates an e-commerce business across Canada at www.european.ca. Additional information about European Boutique can be found at www.european.ca.

About Diamonds Direct ®

Diamonds Direct® is a proudly Canadian brand dedicated to providing a refreshingly transparent diamond buying experience. The brand focuses on maximizing intrinsic value for its customers by revolutionizing the diamond sourcing and education process. Additional information about Diamonds Direct® can be found at www.DiamondsDirect.ca.

SOURCE European Boutique

For further information: [email protected]