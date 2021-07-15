SQI Diagnostics and AZOVA sign distribution agreement to sell SQI's COVID-19 HOME Antibody Test Tweet this

Consumers, employees and travelers will be able to purchase a test through AZOVA or from any of its retail partners. A collection kit will be shipped to the consumer where they will take a small blood sample via the supplies provided. That sample is then shipped to one of SQI's partnering CLIA laboratories where the test will be performed, and results will be sent back to the consumer through AZOVA 12-48 hours after the lab receives the specimen.

AZOVA is changing the way consumers access healthcare. Through AZOVA's globally connected digital health system, consumers can access a wide range of healthcare services including telehealth, behavioral health, vaccinations, medication management and laboratory testing services. AZOVA has also pioneered the COVID Credentials™ Health Pass, an electronic vaccination record source verification service. This service provides an electronic and globally shareable vaccination record for anyone to use for back to work, back to school, and back to travel.

"This is an exciting day for SQI," said Clive Beddoe, interim CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors at SQI. "AZOVA is the ideal partner to distribute our revolutionary COVID-19 HOME Antibody Test. They are perfectly poised to provide this valuable new test to anyone who may need it, helping to bring about health and normalcy to a world that has been shaken to its core by the pandemic."

"SQI's COVID-19 antibody test is the perfect complement to our comprehensive COVID testing and vaccination management portfolio. Not only do we all want to know our COVID antibody status before or after infection, but we also want to know if we've formed antibodies after vaccination and how many of those antibodies we have and for how long they persist" said Cheryl Lee Eberting, M.D., CEO & Founder of AZOVA. "This test can be used to track antibody status over time for an individual or for an entire population. With this kind of information, we can answer some of the most important questions about COVID and our immune response to it."

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics is a life sciences and diagnostics company that is leading the way in healthcare utilizing state-of-the-art technology to rapidly diagnose, triage and provide medical insights to patients. We strive to improve people's lives and assist their healthcare providers by providing quality clinical health information backed by years of research and clinical data. For more information, please visit www.sqidiagnostics.com .

About AZOVA

AZOVA is a globally connected Digital Health System providing telehealth and digital health services through globally connected provider, pharmacy, and laboratory networks. AZOVA provides innovative COVID testing and vaccination solutions for employers, schools, government entities, airlines, the travel industry, and the consumer. AZOVA has created the world's first truly connected global laboratory network to enable travelers to access COVID testing anywhere in the world. For more information, visit azova.com.

SOURCE SQI Diagnostics Inc.

For further information: Sales and Marketing Contacts: SQI Diagnostics: Vice President, Global Commercial Operations, Russ Peloquin, 913.484.9022, [email protected]; AZOVA: Executive Vice President, Business Development, David Bean, 602.819.6291, [email protected]; SQI Investor Relations Contact: Chief Financial Officer, Morlan Reddock, 437.235.6563, [email protected]

