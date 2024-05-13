Spurred by Growth and Innovation, BIMM Appoints a New Senior Leadership Team

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - BIMM, the leading Toronto-based digital agency specializing in unified customer experiences, today announced the appointment of a new senior leadership team. This move aligns with the agency's objective to accelerate growth and enhance service delivery for clients in the realms of Data, Creativity and Technology.

The newly appointed leadership is poised to steer BIMM through its next phase of innovation, delivery and client service excellence. The agency welcomes three distinguished industry leaders to its SLT, including:

BIMM Senior Leadership Team (Left to Right): Mike DaPonte, Donna Leslie, Sameer Rikhi, Harjot Bal, Kimberly Ng, Meghan Chin, Brent Knightley, Frank Cristiano, Roehl Sanchez. Absent Kabir Grewal (CNW Group/BIMM)

takes on the role of Vice President of Technology, tasked with leading BIMM's technological initiatives across application development and marketing technology. Rikhi, with over two decades of experience at notable companies such as Loblaw and Cisco, brings a deep understanding of technology's role in advancing personalization via BIMM's rapid experience development methodology. Frank Cristiano is appointed Vice President of Client Success & Global Growth. Cristiano, with a career spanning 20 years in client service at leading agencies, including Havas CX, Publicis Sapient and ICF Next, will spearhead client service and business development, focusing on delivering measurable value to both new and existing partnerships.

Rikhi, Cristiano and Knightley join key team members that have carried BIMM through significant growth over the last three years, including:

who has led the Strategy and Data practice at BIMM for five years, and in his role as Vice President Planning and Analytics, Grewal and his team continue to shape the future of our clients' unified customer experience strategies. Harjot Bal who was appointed Vice President, Experience Design in January 2023 and has helped BIMM modernize its design practice by bringing extensive experience from previous senior roles at Appnovation and Rangle.io. Harjot's team is responsible for all things experience, including content operations, design research and user experience design.

This senior leadership team will be chaired by Meghan Chin, Senior Vice President, and Roehl Sanchez, Chief Creative Officer, who will set the aggressive direction of this new SLT to ensure that BIMM is appropriately positioned and provided the resources for its next growth chapter.

Mike DaPonte, CEO of BIMM, stated, "The appointment of these leaders marks a significant milestone in BIMM's journey. Their collective expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission to deliver unparalleled value for our clients. We are poised for a future characterized by innovation, client-centric solutions and strategic growth."

This strategic enhancement to the leadership team underpins BIMM's commitment to maintaining its position at the forefront of the industry. For over four decades, BIMM has been dedicated to evolving its offerings, leveraging data and incorporating performance creative and advanced technology to meet the dynamic needs of the market.

In recognition of its sustained growth and innovation, BIMM was recently listed on the 2023 Financial Times "500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas." In 2023, BIMM also launched a unique global joint venture with Audi AG called AudiRED, bringing to life a new product development agency after working for more than 15 years with the Audi brand across several markets. These accolades serve as a testament to the agency's robust performance and strategic vision.

About BIMM

BIMM is an agency that specializes in creating solutions that enable unified customer experiences. With a comprehensive suite of services in Data, Creativity and Technology, BIMM has been instrumental in driving growth and operational efficiencies for brands in the automotive, loyalty, financial, telco and retail sectors. For further information, visit www.bimm.com.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Mike DaPonte, President and CEO, Email: [email protected]