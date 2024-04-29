SPRUNG STRUCTURES GRAND OPENING: MADE-IN-AMERICA IS BACK

$6.5-Million investment in fabrication plant response to manufacturing activity and demand for space

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Sprung Structures, a leading provider of tensioned-membrane structures, will unveil its newly expanded production facility Thursday, positioning itself for the return of domestic manufacturing in North America.

The $6.5-million investment in Sprung's campus in West Jordan, a suburb of Salt Lake City, comes as a response to soaring demand for its high-performance membrane structures.

"With manufacturing activity shifting back to North America, we are poised to serve the evolving needs of the industry," says Phil Sprung, president of Sprung Structures.

"We are seeing a rise in demand for our large-structure facilities by all breadth of manufacturers looking to ramp up production capabilities or in need of space in a hurry. They can't wait for conventional construction."

The expanded factory and distribution centre is now 41,000 sq.-ft. on seven acres of land and houses two-million sq.-ft. of inventory. The investment includes smart technology, an updated showroom, and additional office space. The new state-of-the art equipment includes robotics and a specialized computer numerical control (CNC) machine capable of creating customized 50-foot-long aluminum beams.

"We have to increase production somehow so the smart thing to do was to innovate and add technology," said Sprung. "We are working smarter by optimizing workflows while decreasing overtime. We've also increased safety by reducing human errors through automation."

Some 100 people were expected to attend Thursday's opening, including Utah State Senator Lincoln Fillmore and West Jordan Mayor Dirk Burton.

"Sprung Structures is a vital part of West Jordan's thriving economy," says Burton. "We are excited they have made the decision to expand their operation here and believe their choice speaks volumes about our city's healthy business environment and exceptional workforce."

Domestic manufacturing activity is fueled in part by supply-chain disruptions, shifting geopolitics and environmental considerations.

The company operated its Utah plant for more than 30 years but recently catapulted to fame when Elon Musk came calling in 2018 to ramp up production of Tesla's electric vehicles. Sprung delivered on Musk's promises to shareholders by building a Model 3 assembly plant in just three weeks.

Sprung clients serviced from the Utah facility include NASA, Apple, Blue Origin, Boeing, Eli Lilly, Exxon, Google, Rio Tinto, Fluor, and Bechtel, some of whom will be at Thursday's opening.

About Sprung Structures

Founded by Philip Dorland Sprung in 1887, the company experimented with techniques and materials to create tough-canvas products for settlers, prospectors, and First Nations, used as tents, chuckwagon covers, and teepees.

The Sprung product line has evolved today to withstand hurricane-strength winds and are engineered for extreme climates proven to withstand severe weather such as tropical storms, blizzards and sandstorms.

They can be reconfigured, expanded, disassembled, and relocated, are built within weeks and with minimal foundation requirements.

Backgrounder

Sprung Structures is an innovator and global provider of tensioned-membrane structures in the pre-engineered construction industry, building more than 12,000 buildings in more than 100 countries. Sectors include military, education, health care, sports and recreation, energy, manufacturing, warehousing, aviation, community, film, hospitality and more.

From Ground Zero to Elon Musk

Sprung has completed a number of noteworthy projects over the decades, including the design and delivery of an emergency hangar for NASA's space shuttle program in the late 1980s and the development of a first responder facility at Ground Zero for the relief effort at the World Trade Center following the terrorist attacks in 2001. However, nothing catapulted Sprung to fame faster than when Elon Musk came calling in 2018. Within weeks, Sprung built a 150,000-square-foot assembly plant, which today is one of California's largest manufacturing facilities and continues to produce close to one million Tesla vehicles a year.

Other high-profile clients needing immediate building solutions include Apple, Blue Origin, Boeing, Eli Lilly, Exxon, Google, Rio Tinto, Fluor and Bechtel.

All-In-The-Family: Five Generations of History

Philip Dorland Sprung founded the company 13 decades ago to serve prospectors, settlers and First Nations in the late 19th century. The early Sprung ancestors experimented with techniques and materials to create uniquely tough canvas-wall tents, chuckwagon covers, mattresses and more.

Led by five generations of Sprung children and grandchildren over the past 137 years, Sprung Structures continues to outperform other building alternatives, engineering structures that stand up to the rigors of the ever-changing modern world.

Patented Technology

Sprung has revolutionized the way temporary and permanent buildings are designed and built, delivering structures that are world-class. Engineered to last, these clear-span structures shed snow, withstand hurricane-strength winds and are resistant to earthquakes. They can be reconfigured, expanded, disassembled and relocated after many years of use. They can also be built within weeks and have minimal foundation requirements.

Sprung Advantage

With their rapid construction capabilities, total design flexibility, exceptional durability and lower overall costs, Sprung structures offer a clear and cost-effective advantage over conventional construction. These high-performing structures also feature ample space, natural light and superior climate control, making them ideal for businesses seeking fast, affordable and efficient building solutions.

Headquartered in West Jordan, Utah, Sprung typically holds approximately two million square feet of inventory in manufacturing and distribution centers across North America and the Middle East, and offices around the globe.

