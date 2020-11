SpruceLand Announces Dissolution

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - SpruceLand Properties Inc. ("SpruceLand" or the "Corporation"), having liquidated its assets, discharged its liabilities and distributed its remaining property to its shareholders dissolved today pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta).

For further information: Steve Cribb, President & CEO, Phone: 780.424.5775, Email: [email protected]