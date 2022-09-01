Sproutly Completes Financing

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) ("Sproutly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed a financing of $100,000. Under the the private placement, the Company issued 6,666,666 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.015 per Unit for gross proceeds of $100,000, with each Unit consisting of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of issue.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a four month and a day transfer restriction from the date of issuance. The placement was completed for the purposes of supporting the Company's general working capital. The private placement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Under the first tranche of the private placement, in consideration for their services, the Company paid finder's fees in the amount of $8,000 through the issuance of 552,500 Units on the same terms as described above.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly is the exclusive licensee of APP technology (www.infusionbiosciences.com) to produce proprietary natural water-soluble Infuz 2 O and BioNatural Oils. Beverage and edible products produced using the whole plant extracts will deliver true to strain whole plant experiences to new consumers and cannabis connoisseurs alike, ushering in the Cannabis 3.0 revolution. Sproutly intends to enter into partnerships with established companies and consumer brands to market unique products that deliver cannabis and hemp whole plant experience and health and wellness benefits, in major commercial territories around the world.

For more information on Sproutly, please visit: www.sproutly.ca.

For further information: Dr. Arup Sen, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sproutly Canada, Inc., Email: [email protected]