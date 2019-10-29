Sprout Records Record Breaking Year End Results With A 132% Increase In User Growth

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Sprout, a leading enabler of employee wellbeing & engagement, recorded significant gains this year. The re-signing of premier clients, combined with significant new client wins, led to a 132 per cent increase in platform-user growth, compared to the previous year.

A large part of the growth is attributed to the signing of several new organizations now using the Sprout platform to enable employee wellbeing across their organizations. In the Company's fourth quarter, which ended September 30/19, Sprout celebrated new client wins across a number of business verticals - furniture and lighting design, asset management, healthcare solutions and municipal services.

Recent new client wins include:

Landscape F orms , an industry leader in integrated solutions of high-design site furniture, advanced LED lighting, structure, and custom environments.

, an industry leader in integrated solutions of high-design site furniture, advanced LED lighting, structure, and custom environments. Wittington Investments Limited , a private family Canadian company which holds a variety of investments, including a controlling interest in George Weston Limited (Weston Foods, Loblaw Companies Ltd & President's Choice Financial), the Selfridges Group, and Wittington Properties Limited.

, a private family Canadian company which holds a variety of investments, including a controlling interest in George Weston Limited (Weston Foods, Loblaw Companies Ltd & President's Choice Financial), the Selfridges Group, and Wittington Properties Limited. MSN Healthcare Solutions , a national privately held company that delivers comprehensive medical billing services and practice management solutions to improve efficiencies and revenue.

, a national privately held company that delivers comprehensive medical billing services and practice management solutions to improve efficiencies and revenue. Port of Portland , a municipal agency responsible for marine, aviation, travel and business parks, servicing and driving economic growth in the Portland, Oregon region.

"An increasing number of companies are approaching Sprout asking for our advice to help them fast-track their employee wellbeing needs," said Andrew Zimakas, Sprout CEO. "We pride ourselves on our ability to provide a solution that fits well with our clients' needs and culture - in many ways we see ourselves as an extension of our clients' HR or Wellbeing Team."

Sprout's Employee Wellbeing Platform enables companies to drive lasting behavior change through data-driven, socially engaging experiences. For example, Sprout's employee engagement program leverages social media and usability best practices, gamification, rewards and incentives to realize organizational change, organically and authentically.

"We were excited to bring a wellbeing program to empower our employees that could easily be a part of our company culture," said Robin Bonswor, Wellness Director, MSN. "Sprout has integrated seamlessly with our team, and their guidance and expertise has ensured a fantastic response by our entire organization."

ABOUT SPROUT

Sprout is the leading workplace wellbeing platform for helping organizations interested in providing workplace wellbeing for their employees but are in need of help due to high start-up costs, disjointed wellbeing programs, limited internal resources and a general lack of expertise in the wellbeing area. Sprout helps to energize employees and cultivate a positive and more productive workplace by engaging teams to achieve their goals through community building and personalized tips, incentives and rewards. Sprout is fully configurable to help companies inspire workplace wellbeing and improve their bottom lines by reducing absenteeism and increasing productivity and retention. Learn more at www.sproutatwork.com .

