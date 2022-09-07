SPRINGBANK ENERGY: NEW CANADIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY PLANS TO LEAD THE REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY'S TRANSITION TO NET-ZERO

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Springbank Energy, a new Canadian renewable energy development company, announces its official launch today. Springbank works with institutional and private owner-developers in the real estate industry to implement renewable energy solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, achieve corporate sustainability goals, and meet tenant requirements.

Based in Toronto and led by Founder & CEO Ben Gilbank, Springbank Energy has an ambitious goal for the future of real estate: net-zero. Buildings and real estate are currently a major source of greenhouse gases, contributing 57 percent of total emissions in Toronto (source: TransformTO 2022). Springbank plans to lead the real estate industry to net-zero as part of a broader transition towards a decarbonized global economy.

"The real estate industry is under pressure from tenants, businesses, and multiple levels of government to reduce emissions from their buildings," says Ben Gilbank, Springbank Energy Founder & CEO. "We help the industry respond to these demands by offering turnkey, proven renewable energy systems which meet both sustainability and financial objectives. Springbank is the real estate owner-developer's choice, as we are the first group in Canada to offer multiple technologies, allowing us to comprehensively meet our clients' sustainability objectives."

Springbank Energy is sustainability-focused, not technology-dependent. Springbank offers geothermal, rooftop solar PV, building system retrofits, and other technologies as necessary to customize portfolio-wide sustainability solutions.

Springbank delivers its renewable energy systems under an energy-as-a-service model, often referred to as a utility-model. Springbank invests in the renewable energy producing system in the owner's building in exchange for an energy contract. The owner benefits from capital cost avoidance, operating cost savings, meeting increasing regulatory standards, and having marketing advantages with tenants and occupants.

About Springbank Energy

