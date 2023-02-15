QUÉBEC, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard will begin its spring icebreaking operations on the St. Lawrence River between Montréal and Québec on the morning of February 20, or sooner if the weather conditions were to create an increased risk of the stalling of coastal pack ice. People who have left facilities or equipment on the ice are advised to bring them back to shore as soon as possible.

Icebreaking will continue thereafter on several streams, rivers, and river mouths in Quebec.

2022 Spring Icebreaking operation on Lake St-Pierre - CCGS Sipu Muin (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard, Central region)

Annual operations on the St. Lawrence River, including those near Lac-Saint-Pierre, are designed to break coastal pack ice into smaller pieces, thus preventing large blocks of ice from drifting and blocking navigation channels. As for the icebreaking operations on the smaller rivers, they are designed to clear ice from the entrance of the tributaries to prevent ice jams and subsequent flooding that may occur during the spring thaw.

This type of icebreaking is carried out by Canadian Coast Guard air cushion vehicles (hovercrafts), the CCGS Mamilossa or the CCGS Sipu Muin, whose engines make a sound similar to that of an aircraft.

We have experienced above normal temperatures, preventing the thickening of the ice pack and causing many cracks in it.

The Canadian Coast Guard reminds the public that it can be very dangerous to venture onto the ice of the St. Lawrence River and suggest that they familiarize themselves with our ice safety advice. As a reminder, it is also always dangerous venture onto the ice when icebreakers, hovercrafts or any other ships are in the vicinity. Ice movement can occur and pose a real danger to anyone in the operational area of these vessels, even long after the vessel has left the area.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard, Central region

For further information: Communications Branch, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Quebec Region, [email protected], 418-648-5474