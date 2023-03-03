Spring has sprung with Waterloo Brewing's new offerings

KITCHENER, ON, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

Waterloo Guava Lime Radler and Waterloo Signature Series Premium Collection (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

Waterloo Brewing is releasing two new products, Waterloo Guava Lime Radler and a new installment of the Waterloo Signature Series Premium Collection featuring three intriguing new flavours: Waterloo Saison, Waterloo Passionfruit Wheat and Waterloo Grapefruit Hibiscus IPA

Both products will be available at the LCBO, The Beer Store, select grocers and The Waterloo Brewing Beer Store

Celebrate the start of a new season with Waterloo Brewing's two new offerings this spring: Waterloo Guava Lime Radler and a new release of the award-winning Waterloo Signature Series Premium Collection.

Waterloo Guava Lime Radler is bursting with bright citrus flavour and a delicious tropical guava aroma. This seasonal sipper is tart, sweet and refreshing all at once – and at only 2.5% you'll have no problem reaching for another. It is the perfect addition to the already juicy lineup of Waterloo Radlers – featuring Waterloo Tart Cherry Radler and classic Waterloo Grapefruit Radler.

Additionally, the newest release of the Waterloo Signature Series Premium Collection features two cans of each new beer: Waterloo Saison, Waterloo Passionfruit Wheat and Waterloo Grapefruit Hibiscus IPA. The new Waterloo Saison is true to style – slightly dry with subtle hints of clove. Waterloo Passionfruit Wheat blends bright aromas and tart flavours of tropical passionfruit juice. Finally, juicy grapefruit meets floral hibiscus tea in Waterloo Grapefruit Hibiscus IPA to create a perfectly balanced IPA. This new 6-pack is the perfect crowd pleaser with something for everyone!

"Our Waterloo Signature Series Premium Collection has been recognized in the past by both the Canadian Brewing Awards and the Ontario Brewing Awards," said Trish Benne, Director of Brewing and Blending for Waterloo Brewing. "With this series comes an incredible opportunity for our team of talented brewers to flex their creativity and innovation. We are incredibly excited to be releasing this new collection!"

As Ontario's first craft brewery, Waterloo Brewing is a leader when it comes to quality, taste and innovation. Their portfolio includes a wide array of styles and flavours, which will become more diverse with these delicious new additions.

"Waterloo Radlers have always been a fan favourite," said Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing for Waterloo Brewing. "The Waterloo Signature Series Premium Collection, although still a relatively new series, has been very well received. We're thrilled to extend both our line of radlers and Signature Series this spring!"

Both products became available at The Waterloo Brewing Beer Store, The Beer Store and select grocers at the end of February, and will be hitting the shelves of the LCBO at the end of March – just in time for spring!

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, and include statements with respect to the estimated revenue per year. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements, including the statement of estimated revenue, are based on, among other things, the following material factors and assumptions: no early termination of the agreement, no material change in consumer preferences, input costs for blending and packaging materials, competitive activity, and regulatory environment, and no material supply, cost or quality control issues with vendors. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

