Looking for family fun and relaxation during spring break? Look no further! From March 3rd to 10th, the Old Port is the place to be! There's something for everyone, big kids, little kids, and parents alike! Love the outdoors? Come take a spin on the ice, or move and groove to the music, at the Old Port Skating Rink! Enjoy the last week of skating and be there for the last DJ on Ice event of the season on Thursday, March 7. Rink closes up for the season on March 10. Looking for more outdoor fun? The observation wheel, La Grand Roue de Montréal, offers you outstanding views of the city from 60 metres up! MTL Zipline will also be offering special spring break rides on weekends starting March 2, from noon to 6pm.

The Old Port's programming also features some all-new activities!

Horizon of Kufu , a new immersive virtual reality experience presented by PHI and created by Excurio begins on Friday, February 16 . Come explore Egypt's Pyramid of Giza, one of the seven wonders of the world. Designed and built to be the home of the pharaoh Kufu (sometimes known as Cheops), this pyramid continues to fascinate visitors from around the world. Enjoy an unparalleled 45-minute experience with a virtual reality headset and travel over 8,000 km and 4,500 years back in time to find yourself before Egypt's tallest pyramid. Be among the first to discover this Canadian-made experience! Open from 10am to 7pm , come experience Horizon of Kufu any day during spring break, or from Tuesday to Sunday starting February 16 . Learn more and buy tickets

a new immersive virtual reality experience presented by PHI and created by Excurio begins on . Come explore Pyramid of Giza, one of the seven wonders of the world. Designed and built to be the home of the pharaoh Kufu (sometimes known as Cheops), this pyramid continues to fascinate visitors from around the world. Enjoy an unparalleled 45-minute experience with a virtual reality headset and travel over 8,000 km and 4,500 years back in time to find yourself before tallest pyramid. Open from , come experience any day during spring break, or from Tuesday to Sunday starting . The iconic floating spa Bota Bota, spa-sur-l'eau, anchored at the Old Port of Montréal, welcomes 12 to 17-year-olds accompanied by an adult during spring break for their "Pirate Layover" package which includes access to their water circuits and one activity. You can also top-up your visit with an intro to massage therapy or an intro to yoga workshop offered between 10am and 11am . Learn more and buy tickets

A Fun Family Visit to the Montréal Science Centre!

Looking for some indoor fun too? The Montréal Science Centre is ready for spring break and invites you to spend a day together filled with laughter and learning! Come explore (or rediscover) the Science Centre's very own permanent exhibitions: Fabrik – Creativity Factory, Explore – Life-sized Science, Human, and Mini Mondo. Then come spend time together with us in Spring Break Alley where you can play ball hockey, play a giant Connect 4 or Snakes and Ladders game, play with magnetic sand, play with special building blocks on an illuminated table, explore a cool lair made for the little ones… and more! This game space is free and located on the 2nd floor of the Science Centre.

Make that spring break feeling last and come enjoy a nature film experience at the Science Centre's IMAX®TELUS theatre . Starting February 22 , see the breathtaking Wings Over Water!

Produced by SK Films, Wings Over Water is an all-ages documentary film that tells the story of the epic journeys of three amazing bird families — the Sandhill Crane, the Yellow Warbler and the Mallard Duck — and features extraordinary landscapes that reveal the beauty of nature and the ecosystems they travel. You'll be captivated by the triumphs and challenges of these remarkable creatures that defy all odds and soar the skies in their quest to head home to raise their young on the prairies. A film for the whole family. Learn more and buy tickets

Love nature? Spring break is also your chance to explore our two feature exhibitions all about nature: Inspiring Nature, Inspired Techno – Biomimicry and Transport and the Comedy Wildlife Photography Award Exhibition. Wonderful, insightful, and funny! On until March 24 . Learn more and buy tickets

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive approach and for showcasing local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are Amazon Web Services, Énergir, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.

About the Old Port of Montréal

The Old Port of Montréal, a division of the Canada Lands Company, has offered a variety of interactive, cultural, and recreational activities for more than 25 years. As home to the Montréal Science Centre, the second most visited science centre in the country, it also offers many opportunities for scientific discovery. Bordering a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the St. Lawrence River, the Old Port of Montréal is the most popular recreational tourism site in Québec, with more than six million visitors annually. Its partners are Coca-Cola, TELUS, Rythme 105.7, 92.5, CKOI and 98.5 FM.

