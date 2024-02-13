SPRING BREAK AT THE OLD PORT: THE JOYS OF WINTER IN FULL SWING! Come Enjoy Tons of Wintertime Family Fun at the Old Port!
Enjoy Spring Break with the Whole Family at the Old Port!
MONTRÉAL, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -
Looking for family fun and relaxation during spring break? Look no further! From March 3rd to 10th, the Old Port is the place to be! There's something for everyone, big kids, little kids, and parents alike! Love the outdoors? Come take a spin on the ice, or move and groove to the music, at the Old Port Skating Rink! Enjoy the last week of skating and be there for the last DJ on Ice event of the season on Thursday, March 7. Rink closes up for the season on March 10. Looking for more outdoor fun? The observation wheel, La Grand Roue de Montréal, offers you outstanding views of the city from 60 metres up! MTL Zipline will also be offering special spring break rides on weekends starting March 2, from noon to 6pm.
The Old Port's programming also features some all-new activities!
Looking for some indoor fun too? The Montréal Science Centre is ready for spring break and invites you to spend a day together filled with laughter and learning! Come explore (or rediscover) the Science Centre's very own permanent exhibitions: Fabrik – Creativity Factory, Explore – Life-sized Science, Human, and Mini Mondo. Then come spend time together with us in Spring Break Alley where you can play ball hockey, play a giant Connect 4 or Snakes and Ladders game, play with magnetic sand, play with special building blocks on an illuminated table, explore a cool lair made for the little ones… and more! This game space is free and located on the 2nd floor of the Science Centre.
Make that spring break feeling last and come enjoy a nature film experience at the Science Centre's IMAX®TELUS theatre. Starting February 22, see the breathtaking Wings Over Water!
Love nature? Spring break is also your chance to explore our two feature exhibitions all about nature: Inspiring Nature, Inspired Techno – Biomimicry and Transport and the Comedy Wildlife Photography Award Exhibition. Wonderful, insightful, and funny! On until March 24. Learn more and buy tickets
The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive approach and for showcasing local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are Amazon Web Services, Énergir, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.
The Old Port of Montréal, a division of the Canada Lands Company, has offered a variety of interactive, cultural, and recreational activities for more than 25 years. As home to the Montréal Science Centre, the second most visited science centre in the country, it also offers many opportunities for scientific discovery. Bordering a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the St. Lawrence River, the Old Port of Montréal is the most popular recreational tourism site in Québec, with more than six million visitors annually. Its partners are Coca-Cola, TELUS, Rythme 105.7, 92.5, CKOI and 98.5 FM.
For further information: Steven Poitevin, Public Relations Manager, [email protected], 514 838-4593
