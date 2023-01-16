MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - This spring break, Espace pour la vie is inviting you to quintuple your pleasure! Five days to get better acquainted with wildlife, insects, flora, space and the environment in fun and original ways: that's what Espace pour la vie has in store for you with its entertaining and educational activities. Between the interstellar voyage Quest for New Skies at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan, the Garden of Oddness at the Jardin botanique, the immersive ecosystems of the Biodôme, the theatrical conference Survie du vivant at the Biosphère and the teeming Grand Vivarium at the new Insectarium, there's plenty to spark everyone's interest!

At the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

Quest for New Skies

October 28, 3034: With humankind at its zenith, you are part of a crew that's left Earth to explore various planets with different characteristics. Your mission: to choose a new one to call home!

In this immersive, participatory show, you'll learn about worlds presented by your cosmic guide. Then you'll be asked to choose—by voting with your hands or feet!—which ones you want to visit. But are they habitable? Threatening? Or maybe utopias? Your choices will determine how your journey ends. So keep your eyes open and your wits about you, because space is full of surprises!

Starting February 23

For children 9 to 12 – Length: 40 min.

At the Jardin botanique

Garden of Oddness

Are you familiar with our Garden of Oddness? That's the nickname given to a mysterious greenhouse located in the Jardin botanique. Rumour has it that it houses a top-secret laboratory where scientists are studying some very strange plants. What could they be up to? What botanical secrets have they uncovered? Visit and find out!

Also on the program are two workshops on carnivorous plants. Capture your Prey invites children ages 8 and up to make their own insect traps and then put their inventions to the test (30 minutes). Carnivores in Action challenges children 4 to 8 with Olympics-style games. (Length: 20 minutes).

February 22 to April 30

At the Biodôme

Expédition Biodôme: A multi-ecosystem treasure hunt through our ecosystems!

Take part in a thrilling treasure hunt by finding and identifying various species in the Biodôme's ecosystems. Using your expedition log, find and inventory the immense biodiversity of our continent's fauna and flora. Are you up for the challenge?

February 25 to March 19

At the Biosphère

Survie du vivant

Did you know that there's a plant-based internet in the forest and that a mushroom is behind it? This theatrical presentation explores and celebrates the interdependence of living things in a novel way. Guaranteed to amaze you! Produced by Théâtre Le Clou.

Biologist and speaker: Julie Drouin

March 2 to 5 | Length: 60 to 75 minutes | For teens

At the Insectarium

A Special Encounter

Our Grand Vivarium is the ideal place to get to know an insect or other unique arthropod. Want to become more comfortable around these little critters? A nature interpreter will be there to help. Come make a new insect friend, and gain a whole new perspective!

Every day | Length: 20 minutes | For everyone

Treat yourself to our museums!

Enjoy special access to our five museums—the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan—for a whole year! Available in digital format at a very affordable price, our Espace pour la vie Passport comes with numerous perks. It's sure to please families, adults, students and nature enthusiasts.

Find out all about our programming and museums at espacepourlavie.ca/en

