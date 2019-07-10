Spread'Em plant-based 'cheezes' make their debut at Longo's and Fortinos

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Spread'Em Kitchen Co. launches its artisanal, plant-based line of cashew 'cheezes' at all Longo's and Fortinos locations across Ontario. Canada's updated Food Guide has grown consumer demand for healthy, plant-based, and dairy-free options. Innovative retailers Longo's and Fortinos take notice and offer more variety on grocery store shelves.

"Five years ago our 'cheezes' were only available at one farmer's market in Vancouver," said founder Mellisa Mills. "Now mass-market grocery stores want to give more Canadians a chance to taste them, love them and become fans, or as we call them, #SpreadHeads," she added. "The dairy-free cheese category is still in its infancy and its growing demand confirms that natural, whole, nourishing, and fermented foods go beyond niche communities," she said.

Spread'Em 'cheezes' are made with love in a small Canadian production facility. They use fresh, nourishing, ethically and locally-sourced, premium ingredients. All products are natural, vegan, gluten-free, paleo, dairy-free, fermented, and probiotic-rich, supporting microbiome and gut-health while strengthening the immune system.

Four bold flavours are available at Longo's: Spinach & Artichoke, Jalapeño Cashew Cream Cheeze, Chive & Garlic Cashew Cream Cheeze, and Nacho Cheeze. At Fortinos: Chive & Garlic Cashew Cream Cheeze, Jalapeño Cashew Cream Cheeze, Spinach & Artichoke, Nacho Cheeze, and Porcini and Dill flavours are available. Retail price is $10.49 and a 20 per cent off promotion is available during July. Store sampling at all locations gives customers the opportunity to taste them to find the ones they love.

For more information visit: spreademkitchen.com

Follow on: Facebook: @spreademkitchen | Twitter: @spreademkitchen | Instagram: @spreadem_kitchen

About Spread'Em Kitchen Co.

Spread'Em Kitchen Co. makes artisanal, plant-based, dairy-free, cashew cheeses and dips, attracting a loyal following of #SpreadHeads who want to share nourishing, fresh, tasty, and sustainable foods. Independently-owned and produced in Canada, all products are made with premium local, ethically-sourced, and natural ingredients using environmentally-friendly production practices. Spread'Em Kitchen Co.'s mission is to educate Canadians about healthy eating and showcase the impact of fermentation and probiotics on our health.

SOURCE Spread’Em Kitchen Co.

For further information: Media contact: Steven Hellmann, Media Relations, The Foodies Group™, 416-826-1997, info@foodiesonfoot.ca