Spotwork's AI Flexible Staffing Solution Shapes the Future of Work and Hiring

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Workforce management platform, Spotwork – launched to solve a workforce hiring problem realized 3 years ago during the pandemic – today announces that it is on a clear path to changing the future of work and hiring.

Established to solve a warehouse hiring challenge previously experienced by one of its founders while managing a 400+ person workforce at one of Canada's leading retailers, Spotwork is now on a mission to disrupt the workforce management industry with customers across North America – GoBolt Logistics, Bimbo Bakeries and Vintage Hotels are now using the platform to quickly and efficiently fill their hiring needs.

Told repeatedly by investors and venture capital firms that transforming the industry couldn't be done, co-founders Darren Perlman and Daniel Copeland persevered and proved them wrong. Now with hundreds of customers on board and thousands of skilled professionals using the app on a daily basis, Spotwork is reshaping the future of work and the way we think and go about hiring.

"We knew there had to be a better way of hiring skilled workers," says Darren Perlman, Co-founder, Spotwork. "Clunky hiring tools and staffing agencies just weren't fast enough when hiring managers, in places like warehouses where I worked, for example, needed immediate and reliable workers overnight."

With over 100,000 vetted, reliable and motivated professionals across multiple industries now using the Spotwork app to find work, companies in need of increasing their workforce can do so efficiently with the click of a button.

"Industries from warehousing and logistics to hospitality and manufacturing often need a flexible labour force that ebbs and flows during peak and busy seasons – so we created Spotwork to help hiring managers fill those needs in minutes rather than days or weeks as is typically seen with traditional hiring models," says Daniel Copeland, Co-founder, Spotwork.

Working with numerous innovation centres and winning various industry awards, Spotwork was not only a Telus Business #StandWithOwners Finalist but also a Startup World Cup Regional Winner for Canada at CIX Summit.

Spotwork is quickly becoming the go-to app for filling on-demand jobs on the spot.

Spotwork is a technology company that is building the largest vetted labour pool actively looking for new opportunities. By operating as an extension to HR and Operations, Companies can reduce their time to recruit from days into hours while also reducing training and churn costs. By offering both flexible and permanent labour pools, companies have a versatile tool to keep them optimally staffed on-demand. Spotwork is proud to offer DE&I tools to layer in a more inclusive workforce.

