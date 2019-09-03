SPoT Welcomes New Controller

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. (TSX-V: SPP) ("Spot" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Mr. Robert Burchett will be joining the SPoT management team as the Company's Controller.

As a member of the Company's executive team, Mr. Burchett will, among other things, act as the head of SPoT's accounting department at its Buffalo, New York head office. In his capacity as Controller, he will supervise all aspects of financial reporting including preparation of the Company's financial statements. He will also be instrumental in providing SPoT's management with the reliable and comprehensive accounting information they need in order to make the right decisions concerning the Company's business. To this effect, he will be developing the systems required to meet those needs.

"Robert is a welcome addition to our management team," said Mr. John Lorenzo, Executive Chairman of SPoT. "As part of a process of continual operational improvements, we have intensified our focus on staffing our accounting department with professionals who have the qualifications and motivation to streamline our reporting systems, and to provide us with the reliable data and financial models needed to make critical decisions as we continue to grow."

As a former CFO with extensive knowledge of financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, risk management, and tax and regulatory compliance, Robert is uniquely qualified to streamline SPoT's accounting policies and procedures, and to bring a professional perspective to bear on key financial reporting initiatives presently being undertaken by the Company.

