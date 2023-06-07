Spot Pet Insurance Expands in Canada by partnering with HUB International

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- Spot Pet Insurance, a digital-first-insurance solution for dogs and cats, is pleased to announce its expanded partnership with HUB International (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm. HUB's Canadian clients will now have access to Spot plans, which offer extensive and innovative pet insurance products and services that are best in class.

Through the partnership, HUB will showcase Spot to Canadian pet parents. The partnership unlocks discounted plans from Spot, making it easy to help ensure that their furry family members are taken care of.

"At Spot, we believe pets are family. We are committed to providing our best possible insurance experience. Spot's plans help pet parents focus on essential care & worry less about costs associated with vet care," said Trey Ferro, CEO of Spot. "We are thrilled to partner with Hub International Limited, a company that shares our commitment to providing exceptional customer service and innovative insurance solutions."

"The partnership between HUB and Spot is a natural fit," said Steven Moro, Vice President, Business Development of HUB. "We are committed to providing our clients with innovative and extensive insurance solutions. We are excited to offer our clients access to this industry-leading pet insurance provider."

Spot plans help pet parents get reimbursed for covered vet bills quickly. With Spot, pet parents can receive coverage for accidents, illnesses, and even optional wellness care. The user-friendly digital platform makes it easy to submit claims, track reimbursement status, and manage policy details.

About Spot Pet Insurance:

Spot Pet Insurance Services, ULC is an insurance producer offering plan options that include Accident-Only and Accident & Illness pet insurance. Spot provides insurance plan options, communications, and employees that help support humans in forming the best relationship with their pets over a long, healthy life together.

All pet insurance plans have waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits, and exclusions. For all terms and conditions, visit www.spotpetinsurance.ca/sample-policy. Not available in Quebec.

Insurance plans are underwritten by Northbridge Insurance and administered by PTZ Insurance Services Ltd. Insurance plans are marketed and produced by Spot Pet Insurance Services, ULC.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit HUB Media Center.

