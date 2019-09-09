SPOT Introduces New SPOT X® Device with Enhanced Features and Performance

When you are off the grid or have unreliable cellular coverage, SPOT X provides satellite communications and emergency notification technology to the avid adventurer or the remote worker as the world's only two-way satellite messenger with full QWERTY keyboard. SPOT X has its own dedicated Canadian mobile number, so others can conveniently message you directly at any time. With unlimited use of 14 pre-programmed messages, and the ability to access your contacts in the App, you can communicate easily with family, friends, coworkers or directly with Search & Rescue services in a life-threatening situation.

"SPOT is trusted and proven satellite technology used by outdoor enthusiasts and remote workers around the world who need to stay connected when off the grid," said Jim Mandala, Vice President, Globalstar Canada Satellite Co. "With the new SPOT X app's intuitive interface, users can access contacts, and send/receive messages via the Globalstar Satellite Network. SPOT X will work for up to 10 days on a single charge, with or without a paired phone."

The new and improved SPOT X with Bluetooth wireless technology and accompanying SPOT X app is the latest addition to the award-winning SPOT family of products, providing affordable, two-way messaging, tracking and S.O.S in emergencies for hundreds of thousands of users all over the world. Through a direct connection to the GEOS International Emergency Coordination Center, SPOT has initiated more than 6,600 rescues around the globe within the last ten years.

SPOT X will be available starting Tuesday, September 17th online and at outdoor retailers in Canada at $349.99 CAD with month-to-month Flex plans starting at $14.95 USD per month, and annual service plans starting at $11.95 USD per month. The Bluetooth feature enables satellite device functionality using an iOS and Android compatible SPOT X App and is available for download today. For more information on SPOT, visit findmespot.ca.

About SPOT LLC

SPOT LLC, a subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc., provides affordable satellite communication and tracking devices for recreational and business use. SPOT messaging devices use both the GPS satellite network and the Globalstar Satellite Network to transmit and receive text messages and GPS coordinates. Since 2007, SPOT has provided peace of mind by allowing customers to remain in contact with family, friends and co-workers, completely independent of cellular coverage and has helped initiate more than 6,600 rescues worldwide. For more information, visit FindMeSPOT.com.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia. SPOT Connect is a trademark of Spot LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by SPOT, LLC is under license.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable satellite IoT solutions for customers around the world in industries such as government, oil and gas, emergency management, transportation, maritime and outdoor recreation. As a pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar allows businesses to streamline operations via the Globalstar Satellite Network by connecting people to their devices, supplying personal safety and communication and automating data to more easily monitor and manage mobile assets. The Company's product portfolio includes the industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Commercial IoT satellite transmitters and Duplex satellite data modems, the innovative Sat-Fi2 satellite wireless IP hotspot and the SPOT® product line of personal safety, asset and communication devices, all offered with a variety of data service plans. For more information regarding Globalstar Canada Satellite Co., please visit www.globalstar.ca.

