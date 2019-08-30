SPoT Deepens Multi-Franchise Alliance with Tops

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. (TSX-V: SPP) ("Spot" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has signed yet another SPoT Express franchise café agreement with Tops Markets, LLC ("Tops"), bringing the total number of SPoT Express café locations inside Tops' supermarkets so far this year to three (3).

The new third SPoT Express will be in the Tops Friendly Market at 4777 Transit Road in Depew, New York, which is one of the most highly rated grocery stories in the Buffalo–Niagara Falls metropolitan area. Depew hosts the Buffalo-Depew Amtrak station, which serves the growing communities of Lancaster and Cheektowaga.

"Our multi-franchise alliance with Tops is growing stronger with each new SPoT Express that we open inside their friendly and popular supermarkets," said Mr. Dan Hensley, the Company's COO "We deeply value our shared commitment with Tops to provide our customers from all walks of life with the highest quality products and service."

About SPoT Coffee

Spot Coffee designs, builds, operates and franchises community-oriented cafés and Express cafés in the northeastern United States. Spot's community cafés provide its customers with the highest quality service, signature made-to-order meals and award-winning micro-roasted coffee. Each Spot café is distinctively designed to suit its local neighbourhood, creating a warm and friendly gathering place for the community. Spot's commercial business focuses on the sale of roasted coffee beans to food service and grocery chains, business offices, and resellers such as universities and hospitals.

Anton Ayoub, President & CEO